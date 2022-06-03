ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
4 ways to optimize post-emergence weed programs

Cover picture for the articleThere’s no time for do-overs when it comes to spraying weeds. This...

94% of corn in the ground with soybeans at 78%, USDA says

The USDA released its 10th Crop Progress report Monday afternoon. These reports run weekly through the end of November and look at the progress and condition of various crops on a national and state-by-state scale. CORN. As of Sunday, the report pegged corn planted at 94%, compared with 92% for...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

2022 Census of Agriculture signup ends June 30

If you are a producer who wants to take part in the 2022 Census of Agriculture, you have until June 30 to sign up. Taken only once every five years by the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service (NAAS), the census provides a complete count of U.S. farms and ranches and the people who operate them.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat rises over 4% on global supply woes; corn, soybeans firm

SINGAPORE, June 6 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures rose more than 4% on Monday, rising for a second session in three as worries over supplies from the Black Sea region and strong demand underpinned prices. Corn gained 1.7% while soybeans were up nearly 1%. FUNDAMENTALS. * The most-active wheat contract...
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

LIVESTOCK-Cattle, hog futures fall as corn prices rise

CHICAGO, June 6 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange live cattle futures fell on Monday, pressured by ample supplies and concerns about feed costs due to high corn prices, traders said. Hog futures were also week. U.S. beef processors on Monday slaughtered an estimated 125,000 cattle, up from 117,000 a year...
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

Russian wheat prices rise with active exports

June 6 (Reuters) - Russian wheat export prices rose last week amid active supplies from the country's Black Sea ports, analysts said on Monday. Prices for wheat with 12.5% protein content and for supply from Black Sea ports in June rose $15 to $425 free on board (FOB) at the end of last week, the IKAR agriculture consultancy said. Russia exported 620,000 tonnes of grains last week compared with 360,000 tonnes a week earlier, another consultancy, Sovecon, said, citing data from ports. The consultancy said on Friday that it had raised its forecast for Russia's wheat exports in the new July-June marketing season by 1.3 million tonnes to a record high of 42.3 million tonnes. Spring grains were planted on 26.8 million hectares as of June 2 vs 28.4 million hectares a year ago as the planting campaign is still delayed in the European part of Russia, Sovecon said. Other Russian data provided by Sovecon and IKAR: Product: Price at the end Change from week of last week: earlier - Domestic 3rd class 15,075 rbls/t -50 rbls wheat, European part ($247.74) of Russia, excludes delivery (Sovecon) - Sunflower seeds 33,700 rbls/t -1,050 rbls (Sovecon) - Domestic sunflower 97,500 rbls/t -3,000 rbls oil (Sovecon) - Domestic soybeans 44,400 rbls/t -1,300 rbls (Sovecon) - Export sunflower $1,860/t -$60 oil (Sovecon) - Export sunflower $1,750/t -$100 oil (IKAR) - White sugar, $933.7/t -$33.3 Russia's south (IKAR) ($1 = 60.8500 roubles) (Reporting by Reuters, Editing by Louise Heavens)
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Corn prices drop on U.S. crop condition, wheat eases after strong gains

SINGAPORE, June 7 (Reuters) - Chicago corn futures slid on Tuesday, with better-than-expected condition of the U.S. crop easing concerns over world supplies and adding pressure on prices. Wheat prices dipped, but the market was holding on to much of last session's gains on support from concerns about lengthy disruptions...
AGRICULTURE
The Conversation U.S.

Biden throws US solar industry a lifeline with tariff relief, but can incentives bring manufacturing back?

The Biden administration announced it was putting a two-year freeze on the threat of new solar tariffs, throwing a lifeline to U.S. solar installers – and likely to the country’s ability to meet its climate goals. The tariff threat involved imported solar panels and components from four Asian countries that supply about 80% of photovoltaic cells and modules used in the U.S. The administration also announced new plans on June 6, 2022, to use the Defense Production Act to help industries ramp up production of solar panels in the U.S. and give U.S. solar manufacturers other incentives through federal purchasing. We...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Agriculture Online

Tunisia to gradually decrease food and energy subsidies -trade minister

TUNIS, June 7 (Reuters) - Tunisia will start disbursing cash subsidies for low-income individuals while gradually decreasing food and energy subsidies, trade minister Fadila Rabhi said on Tuesday. (Reporting by Tarek Amara Writing by Lilian Wagdy Editing by Catherine Evans) © Copyright Thomson Reuters 2022. Click For Restrictions - http://about.reuters.com/fulllegal.asp...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Agriculture Online

John Deere to move cab production from Iowa to Mexico

John Deere has confirmed it will be moving cab production from its Tractor and Cab Assembly Operations (TCAO) in Waterloo, Iowa, to Ramos Component Works in Mexico. The company’s plan is to bring new product programs to its Waterloo Works plant, making it necessary to consolidate cab manufacturing to the plant in Mexico, according to a statement from John Deere.
WATERLOO, IA
Agriculture Online

CBOT Trends-Wheat up 36-37 cents; corn up 8-10 cents; soy up 6-7

CHICAGO, June 6 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Monday. WHEAT - Up 36 to 37 cents * Wheat firmed overnight, as the possibility of Ukrainian wheat exports is complicated by Russian negotiations, while rainfall across the Northern U.S. Plains added support, preventing farmers from planting spring wheat. * The most-active wheat contract gained 3.56% overnight, its biggest gain since May 16. * Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday denied that Moscow was preventing Ukrainian ports from exporting grain and said the best solution would be to ship it through Belarus, as long as sanctions on that country were lifted. * Ukraine's president said the country has 22 million to 25 million tonnes of grain currently blocked from export, which could grow to 75 million tonnes by the fall. * Meanwhile, Russian wheat export prices rose last week amid active supplies from the country's Black Sea ports, analysts said. * Egypt barred the entry of a ship carrying 55,000 tonnes of Indian wheat originally intended for Turkey because it did not meet quarantine requirements, Egyptian plant quarantine chief Ahmed El Attar said. * Farms across France were hit by heavy hail and fierce storms over the weekend, the National Farmers' Union Federation said, following a drought in May and as the wheat market already grapples with high volatility. * Brazil is testing a variety of drought-resistant, genetically modified wheat in a bid to become more self-sufficient in the staple crop as global supplies tighten. * CBOT July soft red winter wheat ended the overnight trading session 36-3/4 cents higher at $10.76-3/4 per bushel. K.C. July hard red winter wheat last added 37 cents to $11.58 a bushel, while MGEX July spring wheat last firmed 32-1/4 cents to $12.24. CORN - Up 8 to 10 cents per bushel * Corn firmed after four down days, underpinned by strength in wheat and strength in oil markets. * The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on Friday issued biofuel blending mandates for 2022 and the prior two years - with this year's number below one proposed in December - while denying oil refiners waivers to be exempt from the requirements. * CBOT July corn last traded up 8-3/4 cents at $7.35-3/4 per bushel. SOYBEANS - Up 6 to 7 cents per bushel * Soybeans firmed overnight, supported by delayed planting across the northern United States as well as a stronger grains complex. * Malaysian producers said they are missing an opportunity to capitalise on high palm oil prices and could suffer more production losses due to a "severe" shortage of about 120,000 workers. * CBOT July soybeans last added 9-1/2 cents to $17.07-1/4 per bushel. (Reporting by Christopher Walljasper; Editing by Mark Porter)
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

Favorable May weather helped corn planting surge

Despite there being pockets of wetter-than-normal trends during the final full week of May in the Corn Belt, corn planting progress has finally caught up to the five-year average planting pace. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, corn planting progress as of May 29 was 86% complete, just 1...
MINNESOTA STATE
Agriculture Online

Indonesia adjusts its palm oil export levy, official says

JAKARTA, June 5 (Reuters) - Indonesia has adjusted its palm oil export levy, a senior official at the economic ministry, Musdhalifah Machmud, told a virtual media briefing on Sunday, without giving details. She said the regulation spelling out the changes is expected to be issued soon. Indonesia currently imposes a...
ECONOMY
Agriculture Online

3 Big Things Today, June 6, 2022

With news of wetter weather ahead and the bombing of a major grain export elevator in Ukraine, grain markets are sharply higher this morning. In the U.S., Globex grain markets has corn futures 14 cents higher; soybean futures are up 19 cents, and wheat futures are trading 42 to 50 cents higher.
MARKETS
Agriculture Online

EU nudges up soft wheat crop forecast, cuts barley and maize

PARIS, June 7 (Reuters) - The European Commission raised slightly its monthly forecast of usable production of common wheat, or soft wheat, in the European Union in 2022/23, to 130.4 million tonnes from 130.1 million previously, data posted on its website showed. The latest projection was also slightly above production...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Wheat posts impressive gains today | Monday, June 6, 2022

The wheat market surged today. Corn closed higher, and soybeans managed to post small gains ahead of today's USDA Crop Progress report. Weather is a mixed bag with good planting conditions this week in the northern and western Corn Belt. However, there is some rain moving from the Southern Plains into the Delta.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Claim: Grazed grasslands trump cover crops on long-term carbon sequestration

In the debate over how to use agricultural lands to sequester carbon and help mitigate climate change, no-till and cover cropping get most of the attention. But studies are starting to show that grazed perennial pastures, where the soil is rarely disturbed and continuously covered, may be the best strategy for locking carbon in the soil long-term, according to experts on a recent Environmental Working Group webinar.
AGRICULTURE
Benzinga

TrueCar Scoops Digital Motors To Drive Digital Car Transactional Experience

TrueCar, Inc TRUE has acquired Irvine, California-based Digital Motors. The acquisition will help TrueCar better deliver a robust digital car buying and selling experience with its TrueCar+ marketplace. Digital Motors' automotive retail and financial technology platform helps auto dealers, OEMs, lenders, and other stakeholders augment their physical presence with a...
IRVINE, CA
Agriculture Online

USDA Crop Progress Report | June 6, 2022

As of Sunday, the report pegged corn planted at 94%, compared with 92% for the previous five-year average; 78% has emerged compared with 81% for the previous five-year average. Read the full report here.
AGRICULTURE

