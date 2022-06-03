ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Boston

Trial in 2016 Vanessa Marcotte murder to begin in December

By CBS Boston
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fqdxp_0fzYPRR100

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0D5ciq_0fzYPRR100
Man charged in 2016 Vanessa Marcotte murder to stand trial in December 00:34

WORCESTER - The murder trial for Angelo Colon-Ortiz, the man charged with killing Vanessa Marcotte nearly six years ago, will start December 8, according to the Worcester County District Attorney's Office.

Marcotte, a 27-year-old Google employee from New York, was visiting her mother in Princeton on August 7, 2016 when she failed to return from a run. Her body was found hours later naked and burned off Brooks Station Road, just a half mile from her mother's home.

Vanessa Marcotte. CBS Boston, Instagram

Colon-Ortiz was arrested in April 2017 and pleaded not guilty to murder. He worked as a delivery driver at the time of the killing and was familiar with Princeton and the surrounding area, prosecutors said.

DNA evidence allegedly linking him to the murder was found under Marcotte's fingernails.

Colon-Ortiz's lawyers argued that DNA samples collected from him by state police in March 2017 were obtained illegally because police did not have a warrant, because a consent form in Spanish explaining Colon-Ortiz' rights was not properly translated, and because the state police did not send a trooper with adequate Spanish translation skills to his home.

A judge denied a motion back in January to suppress that DNA evidence and it will be admitted at trial.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Pi11z_0fzYPRR100
Angelo Colon-Ortiz in court January 17, 2019. CBS Boston

Colon-Ortiz's DNA sample was one of about 330 samples obtained in the investigation.

Comments / 5

Related
CBS Boston

Missing NH girl's stepmom pleads not guilty to perjury charges

KATHY McCORMACK Associated Press CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - The stepmother of a New Hampshire girl who disappeared in 2019 at age 5 entered not guilty pleas Monday to two perjury charges accusing her of lying to a grand jury. Kayla Montgomery, 31, is accused of lying last month to the Hillsborough County grand jury about the location of a prior job and the time of a prior shift, according to court documents. Her lawyer said authorities allege she lied about those details for November or December of 2019, which is about the time they believe Harmony Montgomery went missing. Kayla Montgomery waived arraignment...
CONCORD, NH
westernmassnews.com

Officials identify victim of deadly Holyoke crash

HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities have released new details into a deadly weekend crash in Holyoke. Jim Leydon, spokesperson for the Hampden District Attorney’s Office, said that Holyoke Police responded to a crash in the area of Route 5 and Belvidere Street around 7:30 p.m. Sunday. “The suspect’s vehicle...
HOLYOKE, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Dna#Cbs#Spanish Translation#Violent Crime#Google#Princeton#Cbs Boston Colon Ortiz
whdh.com

Police, EMS: Boston gunfight leaves 1 hospitalized

BOSTON (WHDH) - At least one individual was transported to a local hospital after a gunfight in the area of High and Pearl Street in Boston Sunday morning, according to Boston police. Police responded to the area shortly after 3 a.m. after an initial fight led to shots being fired,...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Juvenile female passenger in SUV dies in I-93 crash

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — A juvenile female passenger died Monday in an Interstate 93 crash involving an SUV and a car, New Hampshire State Police said. The crash happened on I-93 northbound shortly before 1 a.m. in Manchester, police said. Police said the passenger was in the SUV, which...
MANCHESTER, NH
Boston 25 News WFXT

Truck slams into Salem home

SALEM, Mass. — A man is under arrest in Salem, facing several charges after crashing his Dodge Ram pickup truck into a home on Jefferson Avenue. The house appeared to have suffered significant damage to the front porch. The truck could was towed away from the crash site early Monday morning. It is unclear whether anyone was inside the house at the time of the crash.
SALEM, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts State Trooper successfully talks distraught man out of committing suicide

A Massachusetts State Police Trooper consoled a distraught man this afternoon after successfully talking him out of committing suicide. According to Massachusetts State Police, Troopers and firefighters from Boston and Chelsea responded to the Tobin bridge at 12:04 p.m. for a man threatening to jump from the southbound upper deck. Responding patrols reported that the man had crossed over the barrier and was on the edge of the bridge, contemplating jumping.
BOSTON, MA
westernmassnews.com

Springfield Police: Two gunshot victims located on Massachusetts Avenue transported to Baystate

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Two male gunshot victims were found on the 100 block of Massachusetts Avenue in Springfield around 3:30 Sunday afternoon, according to Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh. According to Walsh, the gunshot victims were transported to Baystate with non-lifethreatneing injuries. The incident is under investigation by the Springfield...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Turnto10.com

Massachusetts woman gets 3 years for stealing almost $800K from employer

(AP) — A Massachusetts woman who pleaded guilty to stealing nearly $800,000 from her employer to buy drugs has been sentenced to three years in prison. Federal prosecutors say Kayla Figelski, of Malden, was also sentenced to two years of probation and ordered to pay restitution. Prosecutors say Figelski...
MALDEN, MA
CBS Boston

CBS Boston

Boston, MA
53K+
Followers
24K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, sports, and weather in Boston from WBZ CBS 4.

 https://boston.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy