WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department has sent out a search for 39-year-old Tamara Jenice Clark. Clark is five feet and six inches tall and is 250 pounds. She has brown eyes and brown hair. She was last seen on Wednesday, June 1, around 5:00 a.m. in the...

WILMINGTON, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO