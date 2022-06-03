SALIVA Releases New Radio Single, ‘Crows’

Never short of hits, Prince broke the No. 1 spot 19 times with his songs and slipped into the Billboard Hot 100 list 47 times. Though, there were some songs the bonafide hitmaker initially wrote and released that didn’t have the same spark as when they were covered by other artists, while others took on an entirely new life (i.e. Tom Jones, circa 1988).

