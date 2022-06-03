Dangerous winter weather temporarily closes Beartooth Highway

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Team Montana heads down to sunny Orlando Florida, as they get ready to represent the Treasure State at the 2022 Summer Olympic Games. “It has been a whirlwind but we are ready to go,” explained Special Olympics Sports Coordinator, Brittani Bush. “We are so excited for these athletes to get going after practicing so hard and dealing with all the hardships of COVID, and wondering whether or not we were even going to be able to go on this trip. Now we are ready to go, we’re ready to get in action, and travel down together and have a wonderful time.”

