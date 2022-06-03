ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Lodge, MT

Dangerous winter weather temporarily closes Beartooth Highway

montanarightnow.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRED LODGE, Mont. - Dangerous winter weather conditions are causing the Beartooth Highway to remain closed until further notice. A release from Yellowstone National Park...

Bell Crossing, Woodside Bridge fishing access sites closed to vehicles due to flooding

VICTOR, Mont. - Flooding is causing the Bell Crossing and Woodside Bridge fishing access sites along the Bitterroot River to close to vehicle access. "Remember, if you are venturing near or on our rivers right now, the flows are high and temps are cold. Be careful, wear a life jacket and consider other waters (lakes, reservoirs, smaller streams) until flows subside," Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (Region 2) said via Facebook.
VICTOR, MT
Old Town bridge temporarily closes

GALLATIN COUNTY, Mont. -The Old Town bridge, which crosses the Jefferson River, has temporarily closed. The bridge closure is in effect until further notice. A Facebook post from the Gallatin County Government said all vehicles are required to use a different route. Anyone with questions may call Gallatin County Road...
GALLATIN COUNTY, MT
Great Falls history teacher named Montana History Teacher of the Year

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Eric Chaon, Sophomore teacher at Great Falls High School in Great Falls, Mt. is the winner of the Montana Statehood Centennial Bell Award honoring the Montana History Teacher of the Year for 2021-2022. Chosen by a panel of Montana History advocates, Eric is the 33rd winner...
GREAT FALLS, MT
Montana reports 8 fentanyl deaths between May 22-June 1

The following is press release from RiverStone Health:. Billings, MT – Eight people between the ages of 24 and 60 died of fentanyl overdoses in Montana between May 22 and June 1, including one person in Yellowstone County. Other deaths occurred in Custer, Cascade, Gallatin, Lake and Lewis and Clark counties.
YELLOWSTONE COUNTY, MT
Rollover crash kills driver near Emigrant

EMIGRANT, Mont. - A person was killed in a crash near Emigrant Friday evening. According to Montana Highway Patrol, a 2002 Chevrolet Silverado was eastbound on Murphy Lane when the driver failed to negotiate a left curve. The Chevrolet went off the right side of the road, and the driver...
EMIGRANT, MT
Special Olympics Team Montana Sets Off to 2022 Summer Games

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Team Montana heads down to sunny Orlando Florida, as they get ready to represent the Treasure State at the 2022 Summer Olympic Games. “It has been a whirlwind but we are ready to go,” explained Special Olympics Sports Coordinator, Brittani Bush. “We are so excited for these athletes to get going after practicing so hard and dealing with all the hardships of COVID, and wondering whether or not we were even going to be able to go on this trip. Now we are ready to go, we’re ready to get in action, and travel down together and have a wonderful time.”
MONTANA STATE
Class B All-Star Football rosters released, game to be broadcast on SWX

BILLINGS - The Montana Class B All-Star football game is set for June 11 in Lockwood. This year's contest at Lockwood high school will be broadcast live on SWX at 11 AM. Below are the rosters for the North and South. North. NameNumberSchoolHeightWeight. Rex Williamson Malta. Cash Salsbery Malta. Connor...
BILLINGS, MT

