If you're missing the girls Dorothy, Rose, Blanche, and Sophia, yes, we're talking about The Golden Girls, then it might be time to take a trip out to California this summer. The first official Golden Girls restaurant comes from the same hospitality titan that brought us similarly nostalgic pop-ups like 90210's Peach Pit and Saved by the Bell's "Saved by the Max."

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 23 HOURS AGO