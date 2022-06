After its 40-year run as being a staple in the Oelwein community, a popular local restaurant is getting a new name as ownership shifts again. Country Cottage Café got its start over 40 years ago when Mike and Marilyn Puff built and ran the restaurant. When it first opened up, it was a Maid-Rite franchise. Over the years the business has changed owners but kept its franchise status until 2003 when Diane and Dean Stone bought the restaurant from Tracy and Jamie Tafolla in 2003. They said they dropped Maid-Rite due to the costs of maintaining the business according to the franchise rules.

OELWEIN, IA ・ 22 HOURS AGO