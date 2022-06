BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville Police Detectives are looking for the identity or whereabouts of a semi-truck and its owner. Police said the person driving the vehicle is a person of interest in a theft case that occurred at the 5900 block of Padre Island Highway on May 31. SEE VIDEO HERE Around 12:40 a.m. […]

BROWNSVILLE, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO