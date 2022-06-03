ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Disney Princess Tiana Confirmed Orlando's New Ride 'The Princess And The Frog'

By Jenna Kelley
 3 days ago
Disney's The Princess And The Frog is finally making a mark on its theme parks, and we'll see it come to life at Walt Disney World in Orlando, FL.

Anika Noni Rose, who plays Princess Tiana in the movie, went on the talk show, Live with Kelly and Ryan,and confirmed what most park visitors have been on the edge of their seats about!

A Princess And The Frog-themed ride is coming to the amusement park in 2024, and Rose had been a part of the planning from the very start.

"I've been involved in the beginning, just talking about how we wanted to be, what we wanted to do, but if I were to tell you anything else, I would be sucked into the ground, and you'd never see me again," she joked.

However, the Disney Parks Blog confirmed that the beloved Splash Mountain is going to be "reimagined" to reflect the world we can see in the animated film.

In the talk show interview, Rose also revealed some of the perks that come along with being a part of the Disney family, and it is above celebrity status — it's royal!

She gets to — drum roll, please — skip all of the lines! Whether she goes around the back, or they take her underground, the animation star gets the princess treatment!

Since the ride won't be coming out for another few years, she told the show hosts that her current favorite ride is what is known today as the Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind rollercoaster.

She said part of her privileges include riding the attractions as many times as she wants to.

This leaves us wondering how many times she'll ride The Princess And The Frog when it comes out.

