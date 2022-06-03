Prince Harry & Prince William Really Kept Their Distance At The Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Prince William and Prince Harry did little to tamp down the rumours of a feud between them on Friday, when they each sat on opposite sides of St. Paul's Cathedral in their first public appearance together for Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee.

Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, arrived separately from Will and Kate Middleton to the event, and the two couples reportedly did not cross over at any point.

Photos from the thanksgiving service for the Queen show Will and Kate sitting in the front row on one side of the church aisle, while Harry and Meghan were sitting in the second row on the other side.

The Queen herself backed out of the event after experiencing some "discomfort" at the Trooping the Colour parade on Thursday.

\u201cThank you, Your Majesty, for 70 years of unwavering and dedicated service \ud83d\ude4f



The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall, along with other members of The @RoyalFamily, attended a Service of Thanksgiving at @StPaulsLondon for The Queen\u2019s #PlatinumJubilee.\u201d — The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall (@The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall) 1654261677

Harry and Meghan haven't appeared in public with other Royal Family members since they left the U.K. for North America in 2020 -- not even for Prince Philip's funeral last year.

The couple also stoked speculation about some serious tension in the family last year. That's when they told Oprah Winfrey that someone in the family had raised concerns about their son Archie's skin colour before he was born.

Harry never said who that person was, but Royal Family watchers have been trying to connect the dots ever since.

Harry also briefly addressed things with his brother in that interview, saying that their "relationship is space, for at the moment."

The brothers have been distant for a few years now, and it's unclear if they've talked behind the scenes at the Jubilee.

The U.K.'s Mirror recently reported that the brothers have been holding weekly video chats while their wives take a back seat. However, that doesn't line up with Page Six's report that things remain "frosty" between the two.

Harry and Meghan left the U.K. in part because they hated the tabloid scrutiny they faced each day, so they're probably not eager to engage with it now that they're back for the Queen's big event.

They returned to the U.K. earlier this week and watched the Trooping the Colour ceremony from Buckingham Palace, although they weren't invited onto the Queen's balcony with Prince Charles, William and the other working Royals.

The U.K. is holding four days of festivities to celebrate the 96-year-old monarch's 70 years on the throne. A big concert is planned for Saturday followed by a pageant on Sunday.