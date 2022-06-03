Fact check: Michigan GOP gubernatorial candidate Rinke falsely claims 'dead people always vote Democrat'
Michigan's Republican primary for governor has been marred by a scandal over fake signatures on five candidates' nomination...www.cnn.com
Michigan's Republican primary for governor has been marred by a scandal over fake signatures on five candidates' nomination...www.cnn.com
Right sure they do. But why has it been only Republicans that have been caught? And everyone of them made the news.
Since when does Trump and his cult let a small thing like EVEDENCE and proof of their lies stop them from talking
wrong... The only proof for examples that I've heard about in Michigan have been on the GOP side.... as far as dead people are concerned there's been no evidence whatsoever none that there was any voter fraud .... none zilch... ZERO
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 1399