CNN

Fact check: Michigan GOP gubernatorial candidate Rinke falsely claims 'dead people always vote Democrat'

By Daniel Dale
CNN
CNN
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Michigan's Republican primary for governor has been marred by a scandal over fake signatures on five candidates' nomination...

www.cnn.com

Comments / 1399

Ultimate one ⚓
3d ago

Right sure they do. But why has it been only Republicans that have been caught? And everyone of them made the news.

Reply(96)
210
Faith Lippert
3d ago

Since when does Trump and his cult let a small thing like EVEDENCE and proof of their lies stop them from talking

Reply(36)
188
gang0ff0ur
3d ago

wrong... The only proof for examples that I've heard about in Michigan have been on the GOP side.... as far as dead people are concerned there's been no evidence whatsoever none that there was any voter fraud .... none zilch... ZERO

Reply(20)
74
IN THIS ARTICLE
