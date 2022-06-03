Tesla reportedly hired a PR firm to monitor employees on Facebook
Tesla reportedly paid a consultancy firm to monitor employees' Facebook interactions when some workers wanted to form a union at the company's factory in Fremont,...www.cnn.com
Tesla reportedly paid a consultancy firm to monitor employees' Facebook interactions when some workers wanted to form a union at the company's factory in Fremont,...www.cnn.com
and the Musk slamming begins. funny how he was the darling of the left when all he was doing was making electric cars.
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 10