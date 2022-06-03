Multiple cars stolen from Evansville dealerships overnight, police suspect organized crime connection

On June 5th, around 11:50 p.m., Evansville Police Officers were dispatched to the 800 block of Line St. in reference to a person who had been shot. Officers located one Victim with a gunshot wound to the chest and began life saving measures. The Victim was transported to a local hospital by AMR. Unfortunately, the Victim passed away at the hospital.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police say they are looking for the suspect or suspects in a deadly shooting. Officers say they found a teenager shot in the chest on Line Street just before midnight Monday morning. Police say he later died at the hospital. 911 calls indicated the shooting...
JASPER, Ind. (WEHT) — The Jasper Police Department says it needs the public’s help to identify a male subject caught on camera. According to JPD’s press release, the incident involving the subject happened at the Rural King on June 4 around 4:30 p.m. Police do not say why they’re investigating the identity of the man. […]
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Evansville Police Department (EPD) was called to an accident at the intersection of Heidelbach Avenue and Virginia Street about 1:50 p.m. on June 4. A witness reported a man on a bicycle had been hit by an SUV that left the scene. EPD, Evansville Fire Department and American Medical Response […]
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police are investigating a hit and run crash that involved a driver leaving a child behind. It happened around 3:30 p.m. Sunday at Riverside and Highway 41. Police say two cars crashed, but one of the drivers took off running. They say that person’s car...
The Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office has identified the woman who was found dead at a house on Michigan Street Friday as 85-year-old Betty Ann Stevens. The coroner says she died from strangulation and blunt force trauma to the head. The Evansville Police Department is investigating her death as a...
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Evansville Police (EPD) are looking for a man that is accused of strangling and beating a woman. Officers were called to an Evansville residence shortly after midnight on June 4 to a report of a domestic violence incident in progress. Police said that the reporter told them that a black man […]
The Henderson County Sheriff's Office has released the name of the man who passed away from injuries in a motorcycle accident on Sunday. 73-year-old Richard Powell of Henderson was traveling along Highway 1299 after 1:30PM when he had a motorcycle accident south of Highway 425. EMS transported Powell to the...
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — The Henderson Fire Department is responding to an early morning wreck that is leaving at least one person injured. The fire department responded to a three vehicle crash at the intersection of First and Green Streets around 6:30 Monday morning. The fire department says to avoid the area while crews work […]
JASPER, Ind. (WEHT) – The Jasper Police Department (JPD) was called out to the 900 block of Giesler Road about 11 p.m. on June 3 as an intoxicated driver was trying to leave the scene. JPD identified the driver as Anthony Lansford, 39, of Jasper. JPD said officers arrived on the scene to discover Lansford […]
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department says one person was taken to the hospital Sunday morning after a rollover crash on Lloyd and McDowell Road. Central dispatch confirms it happened around 7:25 a.m. EPD says one driver told them they were exiting McDowell Road when they hit an...
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – A multi-vehicle wreck has reportedly happened in Owensboro. Eyewitness News is receiving reports that a wreck allegedly occurred on the Owensboro bypass. Reports say that people are asked to avoid the area of east bound Owensboro bypass near 431, and six vehicles are allegedly involved. Eastbound side is shut down with […]
A Crossville man is behind bars following a case of mistaken identity that ended up fortuitous for Carmi law enforcement. It was just after 2pm Friday when Carmi PD were alerted to a possible wanted subject. Officers located 32 year old Anthony Crawley of Crossville near the railroad tracks on 1st Street and confirmed he wasn’t the wanted subject initially considered. While officers ran a check on Crawley however, they found him wanted on an active warrant for Domestic Battery and Disorderly Conduct. Crawley was subsequently arrested and jailed where he remains awaiting $500 cash bond.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Evansville Police (EPD) were called to the 300 block of NW Sixth Street for a report of a man threatening others with a knife. The man was upset that his money and cell phone were stolen between 9 p.m. and 3 a.m. on June 2-3, said EPD. Officers said they were […]
