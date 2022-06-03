ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Multiple cars stolen from Evansville dealerships overnight, police suspect organized crime connection

By Adam Kight
wevv.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMultiple car dealerships around Evansville were targeted by thieves early Friday morning. The Evansville Police Department says at least three car dealerships...

www.wevv.com

Comments / 0

Related
city-countyobserver.com

Murder Investigation in the 800 blk of Line St.

On June 5th, around 11:50 p.m., Evansville Police Officers were dispatched to the 800 block of Line St. in reference to a person who had been shot. Officers located one Victim with a gunshot wound to the chest and began life saving measures. The Victim was transported to a local hospital by AMR. Unfortunately, the Victim passed away at the hospital.
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Police: Victim of deadly shooting was a teenager

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police say they are looking for the suspect or suspects in a deadly shooting. Officers say they found a teenager shot in the chest on Line Street just before midnight Monday morning. Police say he later died at the hospital. 911 calls indicated the shooting...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Jasper police seek suspect’s identity

JASPER, Ind. (WEHT) — The Jasper Police Department says it needs the public’s help to identify a male subject caught on camera. According to JPD’s press release, the incident involving the subject happened at the Rural King on June 4 around 4:30 p.m. Police do not say why they’re investigating the identity of the man. […]
JASPER, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Bike rider hit by SUV in hit and run

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Evansville Police Department (EPD) was called to an accident at the intersection of Heidelbach Avenue and Virginia Street about 1:50 p.m. on June 4. A witness reported a man on a bicycle had been hit by an SUV that left the scene. EPD, Evansville Fire Department and American Medical Response […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Organized Crime#Vehicles#Police#Car Dealerships#Property Crime
14news.com

Police: Hit and run driver leaves child behind

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police are investigating a hit and run crash that involved a driver leaving a child behind. It happened around 3:30 p.m. Sunday at Riverside and Highway 41. Police say two cars crashed, but one of the drivers took off running. They say that person’s car...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WTVW

Overnight shooting leaves juvenile dead in Evansville

Overnight shooting leaves juvenile dead in Evansville. Tri-State trying to find ways to ease pain at the …. LST 325 shares D-Day history in anniversary of invasion. Posey Co. Councilman facing charges after alleged …. Coroner says autopsy of East Michigan death shows …
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Henderson man identified as victim in fatal motorcycle crash

The Henderson County Sheriff's Office has released the name of the man who passed away from injuries in a motorcycle accident on Sunday. 73-year-old Richard Powell of Henderson was traveling along Highway 1299 after 1:30PM when he had a motorcycle accident south of Highway 425. EMS transported Powell to the...
HENDERSON, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Henderson Fire Department responds to three car wreck

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — The Henderson Fire Department is responding to an early morning wreck that is leaving at least one person injured. The fire department responded to a three vehicle crash at the intersection of First and Green Streets around 6:30 Monday morning. The fire department says to avoid the area while crews work […]
HENDERSON, KY
hot96.com

No Arrests Made In Elderly Woman’s Murder

No arrests have been made in the death of 85 year old Betty Stevens. Around 7:00 Friday morning Evansville Police were dispatched to the 400 block of East Michigan Street in reference to a deceased person. According to the coroner the victim died from manual strangulation and blunt force trauma...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Jasper man arrested after hitting parked car and mailbox

JASPER, Ind. (WEHT) – The Jasper Police Department (JPD) was called out to the 900 block of Giesler Road about 11 p.m. on June 3 as an intoxicated driver was trying to leave the scene. JPD identified the driver as Anthony Lansford, 39, of Jasper. JPD said officers arrived on the scene to discover Lansford […]
JASPER, IN
WEHT/WTVW

One dead after motorcycle crash outside Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — A 73-year-old Henderson man died over the weekend after he crashed his motorcycle outside city limits, deputies say. According to a Henderson County Sheriff’s Office, Richard Powell was traveling along Highway 1299 Sunday near Robards when he wrecked his motorcycle. Officials say EMS transported him to Deaconess Henderson where later passed […]
HENDERSON, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Multi-vehicle wreck allegedly shuts down Owensboro bypass

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – A multi-vehicle wreck has reportedly happened in Owensboro. Eyewitness News is receiving reports that a wreck allegedly occurred on the Owensboro bypass. Reports say that people are asked to avoid the area of east bound Owensboro bypass near 431, and six vehicles are allegedly involved. Eastbound side is shut down with […]
wrul.com

Mistaken Identity Leads to Arrest of Crossville Man

A Crossville man is behind bars following a case of mistaken identity that ended up fortuitous for Carmi law enforcement. It was just after 2pm Friday when Carmi PD were alerted to a possible wanted subject. Officers located 32 year old Anthony Crawley of Crossville near the railroad tracks on 1st Street and confirmed he wasn’t the wanted subject initially considered. While officers ran a check on Crawley however, they found him wanted on an active warrant for Domestic Battery and Disorderly Conduct. Crawley was subsequently arrested and jailed where he remains awaiting $500 cash bond.

Comments / 0

Community Policy