What is a VPN?

A VPN, or virtual private network, is a great way to protect your privacy online. But do you really need to use a VPN with your Android phone or tablet? Considering that your mobile devices hold some of your most sensitive digital information, it's probably a good idea. If you're using public Wi-Fi at the airport or your local coffee shop, a VPN can offer you peace of mind, letting you browse the web privately and securely from your Android smartphone or other Android device. And I have good news for Android users: It's now possible to find a number of VPN services that are speedy, easy to use and optimized for mobile.

CELL PHONES ・ 10 DAYS AGO