MLB

What is a VPN?

By Laurie Garrison
TVGuide.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou may have been told to use a VPN while streaming, banking, and browsing the internet. What is a VPN and do you need one?. A VPN is something that anyone who visits any website online through any device, whether it's a computer, mobile phone, or tablet, which is basically everyone,...

TVGuide.com

Best VPNs of 2022

A virtual private network can help to ensure your privacy and safety when streaming content, making purchases, and browsing online. Here are our recommendations for the best VPNs. VPN Meaning. Before discussing the best VPNs of 2022, we need to explain the service. So, what is a VPN? And what...
CELL PHONES
CNET

Best Android VPN 2022

We handpick the products and services we write about. If you buy through our links, we may get a commission. A VPN, or virtual private network, is a great way to protect your privacy online. But do you really need to use a VPN with your Android phone or tablet? Considering that your mobile devices hold some of your most sensitive digital information, it's probably a good idea. If you're using public Wi-Fi at the airport or your local coffee shop, a VPN can offer you peace of mind, letting you browse the web privately and securely from your Android smartphone or other Android device. And I have good news for Android users: It's now possible to find a number of VPN services that are speedy, easy to use and optimized for mobile.
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

How to set up a VPN

With VPNs exploding in popularity over the past few years, you're never far away from someone happy to tell you why they're essential. And to be fair, they've got a point. Shielding you from hackers on public Wi-Fi, hiding your browsing history from snoopers, accessing blocked websites on school or other networks, bypassing censorship in China or just viewing your favorite Netflix content from anywhere, installing a VPN gets you all kinds of benefits.
TECHNOLOGY
The Independent

9 best VPN services for streaming securely in 2022

A VPN, or a virtual private network, is a little tool that masks your internet identity inside a virtual tunnel, hiding your IP address from your internet service provider, websites and other prying eyes. When you use one, an encrypted connection is established between your device and a server somewhere in the world, tricking everyone into thinking you’re browsing from a different location.The use of VPNs has been growing astronomically over the past few years for a number of reasons – to help skirt censorship (in Russia and China) for one, but also because of the rise of home...
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vpn#Internet Provider#Google Fiber#Isp#Xfinity#Spectrum#Frontier#Centurylink#At T Fiber#Verizon Fios#Hughesnet#Ip
TechRadar

How to watch Netflix from other countries

With over 220 million subscribers across the world, there's no doubting Netflix's global streaming popularity. From original shows like Ozark and Stranger Things to movies and documentaries, everyone can find something interesting to watch. What you can stream however, varies depending which country you are connected from. That's because, like...
TV & VIDEOS
TechRadar

Most secure browsers: Here's our pick

Nowadays, pretty much everyone has a favorite browser (opens in new tab) for everyday use, but does this browser of choice belong among the most secure browsers out there? That’s the question we’ll like to answer in this article. Whether you’re simply surfing the web, conducting business, or...
TECHNOLOGY
GeekyGadgets

Delete cookies on your Android phone

Android users wishing to delete cookies from their phone may be interested to know they can be easily cleared and deleted from mobile browsers such as Chrome, Firefox, Opera, Samsung’s official Internet browser and more. Deleting the cookies from your mobile browser will help protect your online privacy and stops malicious third parties from tracking your movements online when using your Android phone. this quick guide also you how to clear and delete cookies from your Android phone.
CELL PHONES
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Data Privacy
NewsBreak
Netflix
Business Insider

The 15 best iPhone shortcuts you can use to make your life easier

The best iPhone shortcuts can help automate, simplify, and streamline your phone use with a single command. You can run most shortcuts by voice using Siri or add them as widgets to the Home screen. Here are 15 of the best shortcuts everyone should have installed on their iPhone. Shortcuts...
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

Turbocharge your Roku with these tips, tricks, and secrets

Roku streaming devices are definitely core components to the cord-cutting lifestyle. Roku offers vast content accessibility with its inexpensive hardware, making it a fantastic option for upgrading each television in your home. Beyond providing access to gobs of high definition video, the interface is extremely simple to use and the setup process is minimal.
ELECTRONICS
CNET

Best Internet Service Providers of 2022

A fast, reliable internet connection at home is borderline essential these days, thanks to the recent uptick in remote work, which seems to be sticking around even as coronavirus restrictions ease. It's more important than ever to understand whatever internet options are available at your address -- and, ultimately, to pick the best provider for the job.
INTERNET
Apple Insider

Homebrew project adds continuous glucose monitoring to the Apple Watch

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — AnApple Watch owner has created a complication and watchOS app that works with a glucose monitor, so they can keep track of their blood glucose level from their wrist.
TECHNOLOGY
CNET

Best Printer for 2022

Printers are a must-have, yet shopping for them is difficult. The overwhelming amount of options usually means that you end up choosing one at random. What's even more challenging is that printer prices change almost daily. Here at CNET, we've found that the best way to shop for a printer is to choose one or two models that would work for you, keep an eye on them for deals and discounts, and then act fast when you find the right price. We've created this list of the best printer options to help you do just that.
ELECTRONICS

