End-to-end transport Solution for Medical therapies and Products Relying on Cold Chain: Secure, Traceable, Reusable
LOS ANGELES, Calif., Jun 03, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Southern California based Mergers and Acquisitions firm ProNova Partners has been commissioned to facilitate investment in or the sale of a patented, groundbreaking packaging technology. The technology facilitates a secure, traceable, and reusable end-to-end transport solution for expensive medical therapies and products...floridanewswire.com
