After the Liverpool FC Women’s team said farewell to five players at the start of the offseason, manager Matt Beard said the plan was to bring in a replacement for each of the outgoing squad members. It seems that the Reds are coming close to coming to an agreement for a center back to replace Meikayla Moore, and it should come as little surprise that it is yet again that Matt Beard is very familiar with.

