Oh, Matty Potts. you wonderful Mackem... you’ve been a welcome distraction these last few days. May you not have to bat this Sunday morning and may those seven wickets at Lord’s be the first of many that we get to bask in the reflected glory of, safe in the knowledge that, once again, one of our own is showing the rest of England how to get the business done.

