(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window) * Futures down: Dow 0.28%, S&P 0.38%, Nasdaq 0.61%. June 3 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures fell on Friday, after Tesla CEO Elon Musk said he had a “super bad feeling” about the economy, fueling fresh worries that aggressive policy tightening by the Federal Reserve could tip the economy into a recession.

STOCKS ・ 4 DAYS AGO