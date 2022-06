Saltanat, the owner of this Kazakhstan home, doesn’t have to ring up her mom on FaceTime when she needs a recipe or text her sister when she wants her thoughts on an outfit. Instead she can just ask them in person—they all live here. The two-story house, recently designed by Elina Mussakulova of Sdelaemremont.kz Interior Bureau, is shared by five women: Saltanat, who is a top manager at a local transportation company; her daughter; her sister; her mother; and her grandmother. Naturally, in the process of reimagining the space, Mussakulova had an epic mirror custom-made for the front entry. “It’s the perfect selfie spot for all the beautiful ladies of this house,” she says.

