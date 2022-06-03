Alabama countdown to kickoff: 92 days

The Alabama Crimson Tide will take the field for the 2022 college football season in 92 days, as Utah State visits Bryant Denny Stadium on Sept. 3.

This will be Alabama’s first season-opener at home in quite some time, as the 18-time national champs are usually selected for a nationally televised kickoff game at a neutral site against a big-time opponent.

Here at Roll Tide Wire, we will be counting down the days until Nick Saban and his team take the field.

Today, with 92 days remaining, we will take a look at the current member of the Tide who dons the No. 92, Justin Eboigbe.

Eboigbe is entering his senior season in Tuscaloosa and has been a staple along the defensive front for Alabama for the past three seasons. 2022 could be a breakout season for the talented defensive lineman.

Justin Eboigbe’s Photo Gallery