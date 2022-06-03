ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corvallis, OR

Oregon State baseball begins its hunt for fourth national title

By Andy Dieckhoff
Portland Tribune
Portland Tribune
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GJpsR_0fzXaOMC00 The Beavers enter the NCAA tournament as the No. 3 seed, making Oregon State one of the favorites to win it all.

Oregon State's quest for a fourth national championship began anew as the NCAA Baseball Tournament opened Friday, June 3.

Following a 44-15 regular season, the Beavers entered the tournament with the No. 3 overall seed and are among the favorites to bring home the national title. It would be the team's fourth championship since 2006 and the first under head coach Mitch Canham.

That journey started Friday at Goss Stadium at Coleman Field in Corvallis, as Oregon State hosted one of the tournament's 16 regional pods. Joining Oregon State in the Corvallis Regional pod are Vanderbilt, San Diego and New Mexico State. Vanderbilt, the No. 2 seed in the regional, kicked things off against No. 3 San Diego at 1 p.m. Friday, with the top-seeded Beavers facing No. 4 seed NMSU at 7 p.m.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0krttD_0fzXaOMC00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kjtoU_0fzXaOMC00 Leading the way for OSU were two All-Americans on either side of the ball.

One of those two, junior outfielder Jacob Melton, was named Pac-12 Player of the Year after leading the Beavers in batting average (.375), hits (87), home runs (15) and RBIs (77). Melton is also tied for the team lead in doubles (21) and triples (four), and he ranks second in stolen bases (20).

The other All-American is sophomore pitcher Cooper Hjerpe, who has started 15 games for OSU and amassed a 10-2 record in the process. Hjerpe boasts an ERA of just 2.33 with an opponent batting average of .191, and his 140 strikeouts on the season place him third nationally. Those numbers led to Hjerpe becoming a finalist on the National Pitcher of the Year award list.

The Beavers are much more than just those two players, though. On offense, outfielders Justin Boyd and Wade Meckler are both hitting .350 or better, and Boyd is tied with first baseman Garret Forrester for second on the team in home runs with seven. Together with Melton, this foursome has generated plenty of fireworks at the top of the Oregon State batting order.

Tualatin native Kyle Dernedde and Aussie freshman Travis Bazzana form the middle infield for the Beavers, and the pair has come together for 27 double plays this season. While Dernedde is more of a defense-first player, Bazzana is hitting .315 with four home runs and is fourth on the team with 42 RBIs.

The pitching staff is led by Hjerpe, with Jake Pfennigs, Jacob Kmatz and Jaren Hunter also starting games for the Beavers this year. In relief, junior Ben Ferrer has been an important stopper for Oregon State. Ferrer has posted a team-leading 1.79 ERA in 21 appearances, and he has not given up any runs in 10 of his last 11 outings for the Beavers.

The Corvallis regional will be played from Friday to Monday, June 3-6, in a double-elimination format. The winners and losers from Friday will go on to face each other Saturday, with one team guaranteed to be eliminated on that day. One more team will be knocked out after Sunday's first contest, while the winner of that game will advance to face whichever team is still undefeated. If necessary, a deciding game will be played on Monday, June 6, at 1 p.m.

kezi.com

Beavers defeat Vanderbilt, advance to Super Regional

CORVALLIS, Ore. -- Matthew Gretler's go-ahead solo home run in the seventh was the difference as Oregon State baseball takes down Vanderbilt, 7-6, to advance to the Super Regional. The Beavers were trailing 3-2 before scoring four runs in the fifth inning capped off by a Jacob Melton two-run home...
CORVALLIS, OR
Portland Tribune

Makenna Reid leads Tigard to state title win over Oregon City

The Tigers pitcher breaks the state title game record with 21 strikeouts in a 1-0, 10 inning win over the Pioneers. Tigard pitcher Makenna Reid wouldn't be denied. The Tigers pitcher allowed just three hits while striking out a state championship game record 21 batters en route to leading her team to the school's first ever state softball championship, defeating Oregon City 1-0 in 10 innings Tuesday night, June 7, at Jane Sanders Stadium in Eugene.
OREGON CITY, OR
Portland Tribune

Ace up its sleeve: OSU baseball saves best for last to beat Vandy

In a back-and-forth game with five lead changes and two ties, ace pitcher Cooper Hjerpe saved the day for Oregon State. It's one thing to have an ace up your sleeve. It's quite another to have a National Pitcher of the Year contender. Thanks to a two-inning save from All-American pitcher Cooper Hjerpe, No. 3 Oregon State survived a wild, back-and-forth game against Vanderbilt on Monday, June 6, to win 7-6. With the victory, the Beavers clinch a date at home against No. 14 Auburn in the Super Regional round of the NCAA Baseball Championship. Oregon State (47-16)...
CORVALLIS, OR
kezi.com

Vanderbilt bests OSU, forces elimination game

CORVALLIS, Ore. -- Oregon State's offense was kept quiet as the Beavers fall to Vanderbilt, 8-1. Commodores' starter Devin Futrell pitched 6.0 scoreless innings allowing just five hits. The Beavers only run came in the seventh on a Vanderbilt throwing error that scored Justin Boyd following a Wade Meckler single.
CORVALLIS, OR
Portland Tribune

Scoresheet: Oregon State baseball Super Regional times set

Daily sports news, including Seattle Mariners and Hillsboro Hops game results and college notes.TUESDAY, JUNE 7 Super Regional times set — Oregon State will host Auburn in the NCAA baseball Super Regionals beginning at 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Game two will start at 7 p.m. Sunday and, if necessary, game three will be Monday, time to be determined. The first two games will air on ESPN2. AquaSox 7, Hops 1 — Hillsboro (26-24) opened up this week's homestand with a loss to Everett (22-29) after giving up 13 hits to the AquaSox. Everett scored two runs in the first and...
PORTLAND, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Scoresheet: Portland Pickles lose on a walk-off wild pitch

Daily sports news, including Seattle Mariners and Hillsboro Hops game results and college notes.MONDAY, JUNE 6 Edmonton 10, Portland Pickles 9 — Portland led the West Coast League road game at the Riverhawks 9-8 heading into the bottom of the ninth inning. But, Edmonton scored on a sacrifice fly, and then won the game when its runner scored on a wild pitch. The Pickles are 3-3 on the young season. They led 9-5 heading into the bottom of the eighth inning, but gave up three runs to the Riverhawks, setting up the ninth inning. For Portland, Drake Anderson had two...
PORTLAND, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Scoresheet: LaMichael James, Halogi Ngata on Hall ballot

Daily sports news, including Seattle Mariners and Hillsboro Hops game results and college notes.MONDAY, JUNE 6 James, Ngata — Two Oregon greats, running back LaMichael James and defensive lineman Haloti Ngata, have been named to the 2023 ballot for induction into the College Football Hall of Fame. They are among 80 players and nine coaches from the Football Bowl Subdivision on the ballot. Members of National Football Foundation vote on Hall of Fame induction, and an "Honors Court" deliberates and selects the class. James was a two-time First Team All-American, including unanimous in 2010. Ngata was a 2005 consensus First...
HILLSBORO, OR
osubeavers.com

Corvallis Super Regional Dates, TV Information Announced

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Oregon State will open the 2022 Corvallis Super Regional on Saturday, the NCAA announced Tuesday. The Beavers take on Auburn in a best-of-three series at Goss Stadium at Coleman Field that begins at 7:30 p.m. PT. Game two of the series is Sunday at 7 p.m.,...
CORVALLIS, OR
Portland Tribune

Back on the run: Northwest Housing Alternatives hosts Lake Run

The 2022 event in Lake Oswego was the first in-person Lake Run since the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite less than ideal weather, Lake Oswego Lake Run participants dashed around Oswego Lake Sunday, June 5 in an event that raised money for affordable housing initiatives conducted by Northwest Housing Alternatives. The 2022 event was the first in-person Lake Run since the COVID-19 pandemic.
LAKE OSWEGO, OR
Portland Tribune

Columbia County equestrians place at state

St. Helens and Scappoose riders qualified for regionals in Washington later this month. Equestrians from Scappoose and St. Helens placed at the state competition in May, with a handful qualifying for the regional Pacific North West Invitational later this month. St. Helens placed sixth at state, while Scappoose placed 11th...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, OR
Channel 6000

Too early to tell how June 2022 plays out in Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – We are definitely not cooking to start the month of June. It’s been a slow start this year as far as finding a taste of summer. The warmest day so far came in at 81 degrees. That is no big deal at all because...
PORTLAND, OR
pdxmonthly.com

Where to Eat, Stay, and Play on Oregon’s Central Coast

Yachats, Florence, the Oregon Dunes, Reedsport, and beyond: This stretch of 101 comes with sea lions, a lighthouse, lots of sand, and a real whale of a tale. Somewhere around Waldport, a Portlander's chances of running into their neighbor on vacation start to dip. You still might not be surprised to see your massage therapist enjoying a farmhouse salad with chia seeds, lemon-fennel probiotic dressing, and hidden kraut alongside a Thor's Well IPA or a house kombucha at Yachats Brewing, but south of there those chances really plummet. Heck, a lot of Portlanders don't even know how to pronounce the natural features here, like Heceta (ha-SEE-ta) Head and the Siuslaw (sigh-YOOSE-law) River.
OREGON STATE
Portland Tribune

Madras High senior awarded Ford Family Foundation scholarship

Christina Thomas receives 90% scholarship to attend University of Oregon in fall. Christina Thomas, a senior at MHS, has been awarded the prestigious Ford Family Foundation scholarship. The scholarship awards students with 90% of unmet need to attend college, and supports them throughout college with academic guidance, personal and professional development and alumni connections.
MADRAS, OR
lebanonlocalnews.com

Chinook off-limits on Green Peter through October

Retention of Chinook salmon in Green Peter Reservoir is prohibited through Oct. 31, under a temporary rule adopted by Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, the agency has announced. The rule is consistent with similar water bodies in the Willamette Zone (Detroit and Foster reservoirs) where ESA-listed spring Chinook have...
OREGON STATE
Hillsboro News-Times

Last week to weigh in on new Hillsboro school's name

You can fill out a survey to help name the new South Hillsboro elementary school, currently called ES29.This is the final week to weigh in on the naming of the Hillsboro School District's newest elementary school, according to the district's newsletter. The new school is in South Hillsboro, located at 7201 S.E. Kinnaman Road. Currently designated as ES29 — short for "Elementary School 29," indicating it is the Hillsboro School District's 29th elementary school — it is expected to open for attendance in September 2023. Groundbreaking began in early spring on the 73,500-square-feet building, which is paid for...
HILLSBORO, OR
