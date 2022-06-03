Oregon State baseball begins its hunt for fourth national title

The Beavers enter the NCAA tournament as the No. 3 seed, making Oregon State one of the favorites to win it all.

Oregon State's quest for a fourth national championship began anew as the NCAA Baseball Tournament opened Friday, June 3.

Following a 44-15 regular season, the Beavers entered the tournament with the No. 3 overall seed and are among the favorites to bring home the national title. It would be the team's fourth championship since 2006 and the first under head coach Mitch Canham.

That journey started Friday at Goss Stadium at Coleman Field in Corvallis, as Oregon State hosted one of the tournament's 16 regional pods. Joining Oregon State in the Corvallis Regional pod are Vanderbilt, San Diego and New Mexico State. Vanderbilt, the No. 2 seed in the regional, kicked things off against No. 3 San Diego at 1 p.m. Friday, with the top-seeded Beavers facing No. 4 seed NMSU at 7 p.m.

Leading the way for OSU were two All-Americans on either side of the ball.

One of those two, junior outfielder Jacob Melton, was named Pac-12 Player of the Year after leading the Beavers in batting average (.375), hits (87), home runs (15) and RBIs (77). Melton is also tied for the team lead in doubles (21) and triples (four), and he ranks second in stolen bases (20).

The other All-American is sophomore pitcher Cooper Hjerpe, who has started 15 games for OSU and amassed a 10-2 record in the process. Hjerpe boasts an ERA of just 2.33 with an opponent batting average of .191, and his 140 strikeouts on the season place him third nationally. Those numbers led to Hjerpe becoming a finalist on the National Pitcher of the Year award list.

The Beavers are much more than just those two players, though. On offense, outfielders Justin Boyd and Wade Meckler are both hitting .350 or better, and Boyd is tied with first baseman Garret Forrester for second on the team in home runs with seven. Together with Melton, this foursome has generated plenty of fireworks at the top of the Oregon State batting order.

Tualatin native Kyle Dernedde and Aussie freshman Travis Bazzana form the middle infield for the Beavers, and the pair has come together for 27 double plays this season. While Dernedde is more of a defense-first player, Bazzana is hitting .315 with four home runs and is fourth on the team with 42 RBIs.

The pitching staff is led by Hjerpe, with Jake Pfennigs, Jacob Kmatz and Jaren Hunter also starting games for the Beavers this year. In relief, junior Ben Ferrer has been an important stopper for Oregon State. Ferrer has posted a team-leading 1.79 ERA in 21 appearances, and he has not given up any runs in 10 of his last 11 outings for the Beavers.

The Corvallis regional will be played from Friday to Monday, June 3-6, in a double-elimination format. The winners and losers from Friday will go on to face each other Saturday, with one team guaranteed to be eliminated on that day. One more team will be knocked out after Sunday's first contest, while the winner of that game will advance to face whichever team is still undefeated. If necessary, a deciding game will be played on Monday, June 6, at 1 p.m.