The cigarette smoking rate among New York adults is at its lowest ever, according to a Department of Health report released this month. The number of adults over the age of 18 who use cigarettes stands at only 12% as of 2020 and lower than the national average of 15.5%. Among adults age 18 to 24, cigarette smoking accounts for only 5.5% of the population.

POLITICS ・ 5 HOURS AGO