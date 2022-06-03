Police seek possible serial groper following incident in Princeton

Police are on the lookout for a man who they believe may be prowling Princeton as a serial groper after a teenage girl was assaulted Thursday morning in a parking lot for high school students.

Students who spoke to News 12 in Princeton say they are on edge after the 17-year-old girl was groped in the parking lot around 9 a.m. while trying to get into her car near Harris Road and Franklin Avenue. Students are taking precautions while police are actively looking for the suspect.

"I'm scared to walk out of my car without someone,” says Rachel Hoffman. “That's why I have my friend coming with me all the time because I'm like I don't want to be walking around by myself."

Police say the man rushed up to the teenage girl and tried to grab her behind. He then ran away in the direction of this cemetery. Students are now taking safety measures.

"I have pepper spray, and my friend has a whistle if she needs,” says Sarah Miller. “We're just cautious about what we have on us and what's around us."

Officers say the latest attack matches the descriptions of a slew of other assaults in Princeton stretching back to 2015. Police released a sketch of a man they wanted for groping several women over the years. Officers do not yet know if all of the cases are connected, but they are looking to see if they are linked.

The man has been described as Hispanic, in his mid-30s, about 5 feet 5 inches tall.

"There are some similarities between previous gropings and this one,” says Detective Sgt. Thomas Lagomarsino. “We do have some possible suspects that we are looking at."

Officers are looking over surveillance video in the area. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.