An Exclusive Look Inside A Closed Maine Hospital

One of the things New England seems to have no shortage of is nearly vacant, aging, buildings. Across the region, there are dozens of century old office buildings, mill buildings, and hospitals that are just waiting for a developer to come along and breathe new life into them. In...
The weather in Maine definitely hasn't been close to constant since the beginning of spring, ranging anywhere from what feels like a cold, raw morning in fall to a summer scorcher. Which is partially why, in some areas in Maine and even scattered throughout other parts of Northern New England, we're seeing what looks like some kind of alien growth, or something comparable to a gate to the Upside Down in the Netflix show 'Stranger Things.'
Who doesn't love taking a peek inside million-dollar homes?. Even if you're like this writer and are nowhere close to having the dough for it, it's always fascinating to see how the other half lives. Whether it's the fancy interior, best of the best appliances, or extra amenities that reduce the reasons you'd ever have to leave (we're talking bowling alleys, arcades, theaters, spas, and more), it's always interesting to see just how grand these homes are. For other properties, their appeal not only lies in the home's amenities, but the natural surroundings. Enter this lovely Wolfeboro mansion on Lake Winnipesaukee that recently hit the market and is the perfect lakeside vacation home.
From Calais to Kittery, you could take your bicycle. Maine Public Radio broke down the plan from the Maine Trails Coalition and seven other groups. They've got a detailed plan to connect Maine's 25 largest cities with off-road trails. Well, they call them 'active transportation arterials' and it's so that we are less dependent on cars.
Hands down, the Maine Turnpike is one of the coolest roads to drive, period. Nevermind in just Maine, nevermind in New England as a whole, we're talking overall. First off, unless it's the summer weekend rush to the beach, there's rarely much traffic on it. Secondly, you can't beat a highway that has a 70 mph speed limit (except the 75 and 80 mph roads found on midwest highways). It's a near-perfect road to cruise up and down, except for one reason.
For any kid of the 70s, 80s and early 90s, shopping malls were everything. Heck, the popular Netflix series 'Stranger Things' based an entire season on adventures inside a mall. Malls were always a chance to get out of the house and gather with friends. A chance to keep up with the latest fashion trends, grab some new music or books, or even get lost for hours in a mall arcade. Today's kids may not even comprehend this, but weekend nights were spent at the mall and it was absolutely the 'cool' thing to do.
For such a rural state, Maine is loaded with some amazing restaurants. There's a wide variety, too. Maine has everything from old school diners, to high end restaurants, to Japanese steakhouses, to seafood places. Given the number of seafood places that dot our coastline, it really should not be a...
I moved to Maine from Pennsylvania when I was young and because of my age I didn't really notice too many differences, apart from the accent and food. One thing that surprised me and my mom was the "Hoagies." Now, if you're in PA and order a hoagie, it's a huge Italian sandwich with every single deli meat known to man.
Safety is something we all take seriously, especially when it comes to personal safety and where we live. Did you ever wonder how your town rates when it comes to the safest places in your state?. New Hampshire. Looking at Safewise.com, crime rates continue to decline in New Hampshire, and...
Aside from some incredibly nice days at the end of May, Maine hasn't seen a ton of super hot days. Still, even a cooler sunny day can mean that the inside of a car is far hotter than the outside. And those muggy summer days are right around the corner.
'Tis the season. My favorite season... One thing I started a few years ago was keeping a "camping bin." This is the rock solid plastic bin that takes a beating and holds all of my camping gear. In this bin, my fiancé and I keep the stuff we only use...
Mainers are passionate about a lot of things, including their Dunks. Okay, not all Mainers are into Dunkin. Hey, to each their own. But, those of us who love their Dunks, are pretty adamant about their Dunkin. If it is a daily routine you know that you rely on that familiar voice over the speaker or behind the counter making you your caffeine of choice. You might not recognize their name for the first few times you pull up with your order, but over time you start to know your Dunkin crew. I have a few Dunkin's I frequent and at all of them, I know at least one person that I depend on and they never let me down. I'm not alone. Did your Dunkin make the list of favorites?
Ever drive by a street sign and go "wow, I need that"?. No, I am not talking about stealing street signs. I am talking about the hilarious street names that you pass by and laugh out loud. I was always so jealous of the people who grew up on those...
Okay, ya’ll… I am sick of these QR codes. I understand they were important during our pandemic to make things “touchless” but if we can fill up Gilette Stadium with crowds of people, I think we can hold onto a physical menu. I’ll start with my...
So exactly how much beer do we drink in this country, and how much of the guzzling or sipping comes out of New Hampshire and Maine?. First of all, here's the average amount of beer we drink each year in America broken down for you, according to BeerInfo.com. By the way, the results include those 21 years and older, so yes, you know where I'm going with this: the actual numbers are probably more considering underage drinking with fake IDs, private parties, etc. But I digress.
Starting Thursday, June 2, the State of Maine began sending $850 relief checks out to about 858,000 Mainers. All of this money comes from a budget surplus of $729.3 million, half of which will be refined to Mainers in the form of relief checks to help give us a boost with the price of oil, gas, food and just about everything going through the roof.
Some families (heck, maybe even most) have skeletons in their closets. Those skeletons may be well-known to those that have a branch on the family tree, some family members may be well-aware while others don't, and in some instances, almost every family member is left in the dark. And in...
Instead of hearing the kids complain that they're bored this summer, why not hook them up with a new hobby of bowling?. While bowling is fun for the occasional family adventure or date night, the sport takes real skill. And how does one improve a skill? Practice, practice, practice!. Kids...
It goes without saying that right now (and honestly, for a little while now), the world is a bit dumpster fiery. In fact, it's possible to say that we've truly never been more divided as a country, despite all the heartbreaking events that keep occurring week after week -- elementary school shootings in Texas, hospital shootings in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and everything in between.
With winter over and many excited for beach vacations, there's one exciting thing to think about: New England sunsets. When I think of sunsets, my head immediately goes to Hawaii, Key West, or any island in the Caribbean. Why has this been ingrained in our heads? It's simply not true...
I know, when you see a headline like that, you're probably asking yourself what type of "creature" is this person talking about. Well, let me enlighten you...I am talking about Pukwudgies. Pukwudgies are one of many urban legends from Massachusetts. The name alone may have you thinking that these magical...
