ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

An Exclusive Look Inside A Closed Maine Hospital

By Cooper Fox
Q97.9
Q97.9
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

One of the things New England seems to have no shortage of is nearly vacant, aging, buildings. Across the region, there are dozens of century old office buildings, mill buildings, and hospitals that are just waiting for a developer to come along and breathe new life into them. In...

wjbq.com

Comments / 0

Related
Q97.9

Don’t Worry, That Orange Stuff on Maine Trees Isn’t a Gate to the ‘Upside Down’

The weather in Maine definitely hasn't been close to constant since the beginning of spring, ranging anywhere from what feels like a cold, raw morning in fall to a summer scorcher. Which is partially why, in some areas in Maine and even scattered throughout other parts of Northern New England, we're seeing what looks like some kind of alien growth, or something comparable to a gate to the Upside Down in the Netflix show 'Stranger Things.'
MAINE STATE
Q97.9

$14.9M NH Private Estate on Lake Winnipesaukee is Beautiful With Waterfront Amenities

Who doesn't love taking a peek inside million-dollar homes?. Even if you're like this writer and are nowhere close to having the dough for it, it's always fascinating to see how the other half lives. Whether it's the fancy interior, best of the best appliances, or extra amenities that reduce the reasons you'd ever have to leave (we're talking bowling alleys, arcades, theaters, spas, and more), it's always interesting to see just how grand these homes are. For other properties, their appeal not only lies in the home's amenities, but the natural surroundings. Enter this lovely Wolfeboro mansion on Lake Winnipesaukee that recently hit the market and is the perfect lakeside vacation home.
WOLFEBORO, NH
Q97.9

Reminder to Maine Turnpike Drivers Approaching State Police Officers

Hands down, the Maine Turnpike is one of the coolest roads to drive, period. Nevermind in just Maine, nevermind in New England as a whole, we're talking overall. First off, unless it's the summer weekend rush to the beach, there's rarely much traffic on it. Secondly, you can't beat a highway that has a 70 mph speed limit (except the 75 and 80 mph roads found on midwest highways). It's a near-perfect road to cruise up and down, except for one reason.
MAINE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dexter, ME
State
Maine State
Local
Maine Health
Local
Maine Government
Q97.9

13 Stores You Shopped at in Maine but Your Kids Have Never Heard of

For any kid of the 70s, 80s and early 90s, shopping malls were everything. Heck, the popular Netflix series 'Stranger Things' based an entire season on adventures inside a mall. Malls were always a chance to get out of the house and gather with friends. A chance to keep up with the latest fashion trends, grab some new music or books, or even get lost for hours in a mall arcade. Today's kids may not even comprehend this, but weekend nights were spent at the mall and it was absolutely the 'cool' thing to do.
Q97.9

The Most Underrated Restaurant In Maine Is Hidden In Plain Sight

For such a rural state, Maine is loaded with some amazing restaurants. There's a wide variety, too. Maine has everything from old school diners, to high end restaurants, to Japanese steakhouses, to seafood places. Given the number of seafood places that dot our coastline, it really should not be a...
MAINE STATE
Q97.9

Here Are 25 Things That Shock People After Moving to Maine

I moved to Maine from Pennsylvania when I was young and because of my age I didn't really notice too many differences, apart from the accent and food. One thing that surprised me and my mom was the "Hoagies." Now, if you're in PA and order a hoagie, it's a huge Italian sandwich with every single deli meat known to man.
Q97.9

10 Safest Places to Live in New Hampshire and Massachusetts Right Now

Safety is something we all take seriously, especially when it comes to personal safety and where we live. Did you ever wonder how your town rates when it comes to the safest places in your state?. New Hampshire. Looking at Safewise.com, crime rates continue to decline in New Hampshire, and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Private Property#Maine Listings#Plummer Memorial Hospital
Q97.9

Is Your Dunkin Crew One of the Best in Maine?

Mainers are passionate about a lot of things, including their Dunks. Okay, not all Mainers are into Dunkin. Hey, to each their own. But, those of us who love their Dunks, are pretty adamant about their Dunkin. If it is a daily routine you know that you rely on that familiar voice over the speaker or behind the counter making you your caffeine of choice. You might not recognize their name for the first few times you pull up with your order, but over time you start to know your Dunkin crew. I have a few Dunkin's I frequent and at all of them, I know at least one person that I depend on and they never let me down. I'm not alone. Did your Dunkin make the list of favorites?
FALMOUTH, ME
Q97.9

These Are the Silliest Street Names in New Hampshire

Ever drive by a street sign and go "wow, I need that"?. No, I am not talking about stealing street signs. I am talking about the hilarious street names that you pass by and laugh out loud. I was always so jealous of the people who grew up on those...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Retail
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Health Services
Q97.9

We Drink So Much in Maine and New Hampshire That We Made a Top 10 List

So exactly how much beer do we drink in this country, and how much of the guzzling or sipping comes out of New Hampshire and Maine?. First of all, here's the average amount of beer we drink each year in America broken down for you, according to BeerInfo.com. By the way, the results include those 21 years and older, so yes, you know where I'm going with this: the actual numbers are probably more considering underage drinking with fake IDs, private parties, etc. But I digress.
MAINE STATE
Q97.9

New Hampshire’s Biggest Peeping Tom May Not Even Be Human

Some families (heck, maybe even most) have skeletons in their closets. Those skeletons may be well-known to those that have a branch on the family tree, some family members may be well-aware while others don't, and in some instances, almost every family member is left in the dark. And in...
Q97.9

Here’s How Kids Can Bowl For Free This Summer in Maine and New Hampshire

Instead of hearing the kids complain that they're bored this summer, why not hook them up with a new hobby of bowling?. While bowling is fun for the occasional family adventure or date night, the sport takes real skill. And how does one improve a skill? Practice, practice, practice!. Kids...
Q97.9

New Hampshire Boy Crosses Cultural Boundaries With Adorable Act of Respect

It goes without saying that right now (and honestly, for a little while now), the world is a bit dumpster fiery. In fact, it's possible to say that we've truly never been more divided as a country, despite all the heartbreaking events that keep occurring week after week -- elementary school shootings in Texas, hospital shootings in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and everything in between.
TULSA, OK
Q97.9

Q97.9

Portland, ME
9K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Q97.9 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portland, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy