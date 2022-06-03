ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

Space Command base process was changed, report says

Cover picture for the articleDENVER (AP) — The U.S. Air Force abruptly changed its procedures to select a permanent headquarters for the U.S. Space Command during the election year of 2020, which led to it choosing heavily Republican Alabama over Democrat-dominated Colorado after a White House meeting, according to a report from the General Accounting...

Alabama Lawmakers Have No Plan To Pause Gas Tax

In Alabama, lawmakers and the governor aren't changing their minds about keeping our gas tax in place. Police Department Hosts Fundraiser for Child’s Medical …. Boxing Organization Changing Parkinson’s Patients. Casey White Lawyers Reveal Potential Defense Strategy. Concerts in the Park Summer Series Begins. VBC Propst Arena Gets...
Linde plans to build $83 million hydrogen plant in Alabama

In addition to the trade work during construction, upon completion, the project will create six operational jobs and 10 staff truck drivers. “Linde’s new investment in rural Washington County is significant because it shows that the company is growing and thriving in Alabama,” Governor Kay Ivey said. “I...
Maryland Daily Record

Roy Moore Net Worth 2022, Age, Height, Weight, Biography, Wiki and Career Details

Siblings: Michael Joseph Moore; Toni Martin; Joey Moore; Nancy Barksdale. College: University of Alabama Law School, United States Military Academy. Wife/Spouse Name: Kayla Kisor (m. 1985) Kids/Children Name: Ory Moore, Micah Moore, Caleb Moore, and Heather Moore. Profession: Judge, Politician, Jurist. Net Worth: $3 million. Last Updated: June 2022. Roy...
Alabama officials: Schools have become safer, but gaps remain

Nine years ago, following the killing of 20 students at Sandy Hook Elementary in Connecticut, Dwight Satterfield, assistant superintendent at Decatur City Schools, was one of a handful of educators at a school safety discussion with lawmakers at the State House. He talked about how every second counts in a...
Stretch of Alabama railway to get a federal spruce up

One hundred and twenty miles of Alabama railroad track is getting a $5 million dollar grant from Washington, D.C. for improvements. The money will finance improvements to the Alabama Tennessee Riverway. That’s a stretch of track extending from Birmingham to the rail barge terminal at the Port of Guntersville. The improvements include upgrades to existing track to handle more traffic, rockslide warning signage, and bridge repairs. The work is expected to allow trains to travel safely at higher speeds. The Federal Railroad Administration announced recipients of funding from the Consolidated Rail Infrastructure and Safety Improvements program. Nationally the group is awarding close to $400 million dollars for forty six projects in thirty two states and the District of Columbia. Other southern states to receive grants include Florida, Georgia, and Mississippi.
Unique defense for Alabama escapee Casey White

UNDATED (AP) – Lawyers have revealed a potential defense for an Alabama prisoner who walked out of jail with a corrections official, prompting an intensive manhunt. Attorneys for Casey White argue he was in the “care and custody” of jail official Vicky White the entire time authorities were searching for them. And they note Casey White was arrested after the woman took her own life last month in Evansville, Indiana.
Gov. Ivey declares June 20th as Juneteenth state holiday for 2022

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Gov. Kay Ivey has authorized June 20, 2022, as Juneteenth Day, a state holiday in Alabama. All state offices will be closed except in areas where it is essential to maintain personnel, on that date. The holiday for state employees follows federal legislation that made Juneteenth...
Recall involving Alabama seafood company

IRVINGTON, Ala. (WAFF) - Irvington seafood is recalling one-pound packages of “Crabmeat: Jumbo, Lump, Finger, and Claw meat.”. The recall is due to the potential of contamination with Listeria Monocytogenes. The possible contaminant is an organism that can cause serious and even fatal infections in children, elderly people and...
Alabama electric vehicle infrastructure update in the works

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - As gas prices skyrocket, the yearly update is in the works for Alabama’s electric vehicle infrastructure plan. The purpose of the plan is to ease the transition, as more people own electric vehicles, by installing more charging stations. “We want to make sure that we...
State offices close for holiday honoring Confederate president

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) —Alabama state offices are closed today for a holiday marking the birthday of Confederate President Jefferson Davis. The day is one of three Confederate-related state holidays in Alabama. The state jointly observes Robert E. Lee Day with Martin Luther King, Jr. Day in January. Alabama marks Confederate Memorial Day in April.
