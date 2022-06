When Clintwood native Carson Fuller was a high school student, he knew he wanted to go to college but wasn’t quite sure how to go about it. A friend’s older sister told Fuller about the Upward Bound program at UVA Wise. The former Ridgeview High School student applied and spent three years in the program. When he joined UVA Wise, he had already earned enough college credits to start his undergraduate career as a sophomore.

