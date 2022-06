Qiantu has unveiled a new two-seat electric car with up to 500 km (300 miles) of range and a starting price equivalent to just $13,000. We reported on Qiantu’s all-electric roadster K50 when they unveiled the vehicle in China back in 2016. The company is a subsidiary of CH Auto, and it was among the first to receive a manufacturing license for electric vehicles in China.

