YAZOO CITY, Miss. — Two people are dead and a bar owner is facing charges after a shooting at a Yazoo City pool hall early Sunday morning. Yazoo City police say the shooting happened just after 4 a.m. at JR's bar and lounge. According to police, a man opened fire inside the hall, striking one person. That person later died at the hospital. A third person reportedly shot the original gunman. That gunman later died after crashing into a home while on his way to the hospital. No one inside the home was injured.

YAZOO CITY, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO