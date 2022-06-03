ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Refrigerators recalled due to choking risk from ice maker

By Nexstar Media Wire, Chelsea Simeon
WDTN
WDTN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1To4Kp_0fzXUk9I00

( WKBN ) – Electrolux is recalling some Frigidaire and Electrolux refrigerators due to a choking hazard from the ice makers.

The recall was announced Thursday by the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Strawberry Jam to kick-off Strawberry Festival weekend

According to CPSC, the ice level detector in the arm of the ice maker can break, causing pieces to fall into the ice bucket.

The company has received 185 reports of ice level detectors breaking, including one that resulted in cuts to a person’s gums.

The recall affects about 367,500 refrigerators. In addition, 7,180 were sold in Canada.

They were sound at Lowe’s, Home Depot and appliance stores nationwide and online at Frigidaire.com from April 2020 through March 2022 for between $1,200 and $4,300.

Jif peanut butter recalled for salmonella contamination

The recalled refrigerators all feature an ice maker and come in stainless steel, white and black. The refrigerators range from 23 to 36 inches wide.

A list of the model and serial numbers included in the recall can be found on the CPSC’s website. The recalled refrigerators all feature an ice maker and come in stainless steel, white and black. The brand name, model and serial number for each unit are printed on a label located on the right panel in the interior of the refrigerator compartment. The refrigerators range from 23 to 36 inches wide.

According to CPSC, customers could contact the company for a free replacement of the ice maker.

Honda recalls 1.6M vans and SUVs in 4 different US recalls

Customers can contact Electrolux toll-free at 833-840-5926 from 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, by email at IceMakerRecall@electrolux.com .

More information can also be found online at www.icemakerrecall.com or at www.electrolux.com or www.frigidaire.com under “Recalls” at the bottom of the page.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Choking#Refrigerators#Salmonella#Wkbn#Electrolux#Cpsc#Home Depot#Frigidaire Com
WDTN

Woman breaks fiancé, 4 others out of Ohio prison, sheriff says

FRANKLIN FURNACE, Ohio (WCMH) — A jailbreak at a Franklin Furnace correctional facility saw five prisoners escape, and the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office said one of them remains at large. The following inmates were found after running away from the prison, according to the sheriff’s office: Jeffrey Randle Fields, 37, of Cuyahoga Falls Clifford Tyler […]
FRANKLIN FURNACE, OH
WDTN

Want free Cedar Point tickets?

Those who participate in select blood drives across the northern part of the state are eligible for one free ticket, which is only good for the 2022 season. The blood drives run through Aug. 4, and include Northeast Ohio locations.
SANDUSKY, OH
WDTN

Person found dead near Middletown train tracks

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are investigating after a person was found dead near train tracks in Middletown Monday morning. According to the Middletown Division of Police, members of both the police and fire divisions were dispatched to the railroad tracks just before 8 a.m. near the intersection of Waneta Avenue and Yankee Road. When […]
MIDDLETOWN, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
WDTN

Uvalde girl who played dead to survive to share story

The U.S. House Committee on Oversight and Reform announced Friday that members will hear from Miah Cerrillo, Felix Rubio and Kimberly Rubio during their hearing on June 8. A pediatrician from Uvalde, Dr. Roy Guerrero, is also set to speak.
UVALDE, TX
WDTN

Students of color push back on calls for police in schools

The Wake County Black Student Coalition’s campaign to remove the officers stemmed partly from student accounts of bad experiences with officers, including a 2017 incident where a school resource officer was filmed picking up a Black girl and slamming her to the ground, said Chalina Morgan-Lopez, a high school senior who is co-president of the student group.
RALEIGH, NC
WDTN

WDTN

16K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy