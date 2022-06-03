ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Papadosio Releases "Acoustic Live" Album From City Winery

Cover picture for the articlePapadosio presents Acoustic Live, an eleven-track album captured during their 2022 four-night run at City Winery in Atlanta, GA and Nashville, TN. The LP features the band's curated selections from the series performed in rare acoustic splendor, with fan favorites such as Epiphany, The Elephant I Presume, Unparalyzer, and Mr. Turtles...

