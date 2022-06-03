Papadosio Releases "Acoustic Live" Album From City Winery

The leading global guitar brand, Gibson will launch Gibson Garage Fest Week--a celebration of Gibson’s past, present and future of shaping sound through generations and genres of music--from Monday, June 6 -- Sunday, June 12 at the Gibson Garage (209 10th Ave. South #209, Nashville, TN) in downtown Nashville, TN. Falling on the one-year anniversary of the opening of the Gibson Garage--Nashville’s newest music experience and must-see destination for guitar lovers--Gibson Garage Fest Week will kick off with live performances from music superstars and the hottest emerging CMA artists. Gibson Garage Fest Week is open to the public and will feature intimate, live music performances and experiences, daily at the Gibson Garage. Fans can attend artist Q&A’s, participate in guitar-playing lessons with world-renowned experts, and interact with the iconic guitar brand Gibson--as well as its philanthropic arm Gibson Gives, to win one-of-a-kind music prizes, experiences, and support the music community of Music City USA, Nashville.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO