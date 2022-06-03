Acura offers teaser of its LMDh Prototype

This insane build combines the awesome lightweight capabilities of a small truck with the big power of a modern muscle car. The Dodge Hellcat is probably the most popular performance trim model within the American domestic performance market for its incredible speed, performance, and power options. Of course, much can be said about the ridiculous Charger, Challenger, and Durango Hellcats. Still, engine swapping is an aspect of the Hellcat community that is quickly gaining traction among enthusiasts. It would appear that the Hellcat V8 and other Dodge V8’s are poised to take the throne that was previously held by the LS platform for being the all-purpose engine of choice for performance builds. This truck perfectly exemplifies that as it boasts a ton of horsepower from a Hellcat V8 in the body of one of America’s favorite small truck platforms.

CARS ・ 2 DAYS AGO