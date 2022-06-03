ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Cheeses sold in Arkansas, other states recalled

By Nexstar Media Wire, Sara Maloney
FOX 16 News
FOX 16 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0J3Mo7_0fzXO0T900

KANSAS ( KSNT ) – Many cheese products are being recalled due to the potential of Listeria contamination on Thursday, according to the FDA.

Paris Brothers Inc. in Kansas City, Missouri has issued a voluntary limited recall of the following items:

  • Cottonwood River Cheddar
  • D’amir Brie Double Crème French Brie
  • Milton Prairie Breeze White Cheddar Style
  • Milton Tomato Garlic Cheddar
  • Paris Brothers Mild Cheddar
  • Paris Brothers Colby Jack
  • Paris Brothers Pepper Jack
  • Cervasi Pecorino Romano

Listeria can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in those who are young, frail, elderly or have weakened immune systems. Symptoms in healthy individuals can include short-term issues like high-fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea. It can also cause miscarriages and stillbirths for those who are pregnant.

More recalls of products containing Jif peanut butter due to salmonella

These products have been sold to wholesalers for distributions in KS, MO, AR, IA, OK, NE, SD, one store in MS and one store in FL. The recalled cheeses were produced between May 4-6. Shipping cartons of the affected products will have lot codes of 05042022, 05052022 or 05062022.

The Listeria monocytogenes were found due to a routine sampling by the FDA. No illness has been reported yet. The Checkers in Lawrence sold the recalled cheese, as well as many other stores in Kansas. The list of grocery stores that sold the impacted products can be viewed by clicking here.

Consumers who have purchased the impacted cheese are encouraged to return it for a full refund. Questions can be directed to the company and ask for the FDA contact, Doug Schell, at 816-455-4188 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLRT - FOX16.com.

Comments / 4

Related
WAFF

Recall involving Alabama seafood company

IRVINGTON, Ala. (WAFF) - Irvington seafood is recalling one-pound packages of “Crabmeat: Jumbo, Lump, Finger, and Claw meat.”. The recall is due to the potential of contamination with Listeria Monocytogenes. The possible contaminant is an organism that can cause serious and even fatal infections in children, elderly people and...
IRVINGTON, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Kansas City, MO
Business
Local
Kansas Health
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Health
Kansas City, MO
Health
Local
Missouri Business
Local
Arkansas Business
City
Kansas City, MO
State
Arkansas State
City
Kansas City, KS
Local
Arkansas Health
Local
Kansas Business
Kingsport Times-News

The “unnaming” of Benton County, Tennessee

There are a lot of examples out there of places being renamed. A dorm at my alma mater used to be called Confederate Hall; now it’s Memorial Hall. I once skied at Squaw Valley Resort in California, now known as Palisades Tahoe. The highest mountain in the United States, once officially known as Mount McKinley, is now Denali.
BENTON COUNTY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cheddar Cheese#Salmonella#Paris Brothers Inc#French#Sd#Ms
Flying Magazine

Why Are So Many Aviation Innovators Meeting in Arkansas?

In advance of the summit, Wisk Aero is showing off its Cora self-flying air taxi at KVBT. [File Photo: Courtesy Wisk Aero]. The venture capital fund UP.Partners kicked off a three-day invitation-only summit in Arkansas on Monday, including some of the biggest names in transportation innovation, including aviation. The invitation-only...
BENTONVILLE, AR
talkbusiness.net

Opinion: Medical malpractice trends in Northwest Arkansas

As abatement of COVID-19 eases restrictions on in-person court proceedings, medical malpractice litigation has resumed in earnest. In February, our team at Hall Booth Smith tried a multi-defendant, seven-day, $10 million paralysis case in northern Arkansas — something that would not have been possible during the dark days of the pandemic in 2020 and 2021. The case illustrated one of the significant problems caused by the pandemic: delay.
ARKANSAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Food Safety
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
FDA
KHBS

Arkansas governor open to debate on raising age of semiautomatic weapon purchases

ROGERS, Ark. — Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson said Monday he is open to debate on increasing the legal age required to purchase some semiautomatic guns. "I've asked my counterparts as governors to join with me and trying to have a bipartisan group of governors that will look at the issues and that's one that should be on the table," Hutchinson told 40/29 News Monday.
ARKANSAS STATE
THV11

Free fishing weekend in Arkansas is back!

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Get your fishing gear and tackle box ready because free fishing weekend is back in Arkansas!. From Friday, June 10 through midnight Sunday, June 12, anyone in the state can fish without a fishing license or trout stamp. Approved by Governor Asa Hutchinson, this annual...
ARKANSAS STATE
thebharatexpressnews.com

Kansas governor signs ‘hollow’ cannabis measure

JHere are 19 US states that have legalized recreational cannabis and 37 that allow medical marijuana. But Kansas remains one of the few states that hasn’t significantly changed its marijuana laws. On Thursday, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly signed a bill that allows Kansans to legally take FDA-approved cannabis-derived drugs....
KATV

An Oklahoma man, accused of vehicular homicide in Arkansas, surrenders

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — An Oklahoma man surrendered to Oklahoma authorities on Friday based on an Arkansas criminal arrest warrant filed in connection with a deadly highway crash in Arkansas in May. According to police, Ivan Santos, 29, of Norman was charged with three counts of negligent vehicular homicide...
ARKANSAS STATE
Jake Wells

More Stimulus Money Could Be Coming To Missouri

Money in handPhoto by JP Valery (Unsplash) While most options for federal funding have went away, it seems there are some new options coming to the table for Missouri residents. For example, a plan that would give $500 to individuals and $1,000 to families was recently proposed by the Missouri state Senate. The plan’s primary objective is to enable residents to cope with the high rate of inflation that has skewered the finances of low-income families.
MISSOURI STATE
tnledger.com

Marijuana, hemp and what’s legal in Tennessee

And health benefits? It’s all anecdotal since none of it is FDA approved. It’s legal, it’s sold everywhere in Tennessee, but purveyors can’t tell anyone why it might help your insomnia, diabetes, anxiety or chronic pain. Federal law prohibits vendors from telling consumers why they’d actually want to buy it.
FOX 16 News

FOX 16 News

15K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX16.com is Little Rock's Breaking News Leader for digital story from across central Arkansas, the latest Arkansas Storm Team forecast and the best local sports coverage from the FOX 16 Sports team, along with Fearless Friday highlights.

 https://www.fox16.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy