Woman dies after rushing water swept her away in Lewisville

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A 22-year-old man drowned last night after heavy rains filled up a creek at Webb Ferrell Road and Hanrahan Avenue in Arlington. The Arlington Fire Department responded, and their rescue crews pulled three people from the high water. The department also found a person the Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office has now identified as Saneil Antonio Singh, 22, trapped in a submerged car.They pulled him out and took him to the hospital, but he was later pronounced deceased.This death shocked those who live nearby. "I didn't know what was going on, I came outside and... then we saw the...

ARLINGTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO