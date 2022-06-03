ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Pa. GOP loudly opposed counting undated ballots, until now

By Marc Levy, Associated Press
WDVM 25
WDVM 25
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZnvDV_0fzXMfRz00

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — When Philadelphia’s election board prepared to count ballots last year that were mailed-in without the voter’s handwritten date, Republicans threatened impeachment. Now a GOP Senate candidate wants counties to embrace the same approach.

In a last-ditch bid to close a roughly 900-vote gap with Dr. Mehmet Oz, former hedge fund CEO David McCormick is pressing for undated mail-in ballots to be counted. The Senate Republican primary is still too close to call , now more than two weeks after Pennsylvania’s primary election, and the mail-in vote, which has favored McCormick, could help him.

McCormick insists he simply wants every Republican vote to be counted in a contest that will decide the GOP nominee for one of this year’s most closely watched Senate races. But in calling for undated mail-in ballots to be counted, McCormick is putting the GOP in an uncomfortable spot after the party has spent the better part of two years deriding such votes as “illegal” alongside a broader embrace of former President Donald Trump’s lies about widespread fraud in the 2020 campaign.

“Now it looks like we could be OK for something if it impacts the race in a way you want it to go,” said Mike Barley, a Republican campaign strategist in Pennsylvania who does not have a candidate in the Senate race.

The national and state party are fighting McCormick in state courts, and the U.S. Supreme Court could resolve the matter any day now. In any case, most Republicans believe McCormick is out of luck and will be unable to make up the votes in a recount , regardless of whether undated ballots are counted.

More registered Democrats vote by mail in Pennsylvania than do registered Republicans, possibly as a result of Trump’s baseless smearing of mail-in voting as rife with fraud.

Until now, Republican Party leaders had been solidly unified behind the idea that ballots without a voter’s handwritten date on the envelope must be thrown out.

Senate Democrats targeting McCormick, Oz in midst of recount

The law, they reasoned, is clear on that point — even if that handwritten date on a ballot envelope plays no role in determining whether a voter is eligible or whether a ballot is cast on time.

Then, three days after the May 17 primary election, a federal appeals court ruled in a case stemming from a local judicial election last year that throwing out such ballots violates federal civil rights law.

As he tries to find the votes to overtake the Trump-endorsed Oz, McCormick has argued that “every Republican vote should count,” and, in court, his lawyer, Charles Cooper, told a state judge that the object of Pennsylvania’s election law is to let people vote, “not to play games of gotcha with them.”

McCormick’s pursuit has served up a sort of whiplash for Republicans, who had threatened to impeach Philadelphia election officials last year after they moved to count such ballots and accused state judges of stealing a state Senate seat in 2020 when they ruled that the ballots could be counted in that year’s election.

This time around, however, Republicans aren’t blasting judges or threatening to impeach the county election boards that are counting the ballots.

“Not at this point, because it’s still in litigation,” said Republican state Rep. Seth Grove, who chairs the committee that writes election-related legislation.

In court, the Republican National Committee and the state Republican Party have opposed McCormick. The party, however, is not unified in that effort.

For instance, the Butler County Republican Party, which endorsed McCormick, hasn’t taken a side in the fight, said county GOP chair Al Lindsay.

Counties that already counted the undated ballots, without being forced, include Republican counties, both big and small.

Sam DeMarco, the Republican Party chair in heavily populated Allegheny County, said he’s not aware that Republicans have actually changed their mind about the law.

Pa Sen. Race: Counties to count undated ballots after Commonwealth Court order

Rather, he has heard griping from Republicans about McCormick “because they think this is what the Democrats would do.”

In any case, it is probably better to get the fight out of the way in a Republican primary, rather than leave it for the general election, he said.

“I just want to get a definitive ruling and, personally I’m happy it’s happening now, in a primary, rather than in November, where the actual seat would be up for grabs,” DeMarco said.

The winner of the GOP primary will face Democratic Lt. Gov. John Fetterman in November.

Barley, the campaign strategist, said the perception that the party has shifted its stance — or that some Republicans have, anyway — sets a dangerous precedent.

“What happens in November if it doesn’t go your way and then you don’t want them counted?” he asked.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDVM25 & DCW50 | Washington, DC.

Comments / 0

Related
WDVM 25

Gov. Justice says he’s considering gas tax holiday for West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—Relief from soaring gas prices might be on the way for West Virginians. During a regular COVID-19 briefing on Monday, West Virginia Governor Jim Justice said that he is considering calling a special session of the State Legislature, and he said that a gas tax holiday is at the top of the list […]
GAS PRICE
WDVM 25

Western Maryland gun community says gun legislation isn’t the answer

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Recent mass shootings are provoking renewed calls for gun legislation, but members of the gun community in western Maryland say there are other options. “I grew up on a farm or rural Maryland. I’ve been a paramedic and a law enforcement officer. Our entire family’s been involved in emergency services for […]
HAGERSTOWN, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Philadelphia, PA
Government
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Harrisburg, PA
County
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
WDVM 25

Study: West Virginia has worst economy in the country

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – According to several categories in a Wallethub study, West Virginia has the lowest ranking economy in the United States. West Virginia was ranked 49th for economic activity, 42nd for economic health and very last, 51st, for innovation potential. The Mountain State was also ranked very last overall. According to the ranking, West […]
ECONOMY
WDVM 25

WV businesses victimized in fraud scheme, FBI warns

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — West Virginia businesses were among those victimized in a fraud scheme involving stolen credit card numbers and drivers who, in many cases, didn’t realize they were transporting illegally-purchased items. The Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Charlotte Division said just this year, more than 100 businesses were victimized, including tire stores, furniture stores, lumber […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mehmet Oz
Person
David Mccormick
Person
Donald Trump
WDVM 25

How to be aware at large gatherings during rise of mass shootings

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)–The official start of summer is a few weeks away and people are getting out more.But large gatherings and events can make some people wary of the recent mass shootings nationwide. Here’s how you can stay aware of these situations. Over the weekend, the united states experienced an outbreak of mass shootings that […]
PRINCETON, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#Impeachment#Gop Senate#Republicans#Election#Gop#Ap#The U S Supreme Court
WDVM 25

West Virginia AG warns of secret shopper scam

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — West Virginia’s Attorney General is warning consumers about secret or mystery shopper scams. In a release. Patrick Morrisey’s office said that while mystery shopping is actually a legitimate way to earn money, scammers have been taking advantage of people wanting to make money as secret or mystery shoppers. The scammers will […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WDVM 25

DC provides more access to vaccinations for upcoming school year

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Mayor Muriel Bowser and DC Health announced that they are expanding access to families and their kids to get vaccinated for the upcoming school year, which is required by law to make sure the students are fully compliant with the required vaccinations to attend school. Children should seek their primary medical provider […]
WASHINGTON, DC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
WDVM 25

WDVM 25

13K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

 https://LocalDVM.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy