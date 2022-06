I wouldn't consider Wisconsin a hotbed for shipwreck exploring but apparently it's one of the best in the United States. I've always loved being in the water ever since I was little. Luckily, I've been able to experience more than just swimming pools with visits to lakes and oceans. My idea of a great vacation is relaxing on a beach. I've been snorkeling several times and enjoy it.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO