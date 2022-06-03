ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Refrigerators recalled due to choking risk from ice maker

By Nexstar Media Wire, Chelsea Simeon
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tYjWE_0fzXKiAa00

(WKBN) – Electrolux is recalling some Frigidaire and Electrolux refrigerators due to a choking hazard from the ice makers. The recall was announced Thursday by the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Get the latest news, weather, sports and entertainment delivered right to your inbox!

According to CPSC, the ice level detector in the arm of the ice maker can break, causing pieces to fall into the ice bucket. The company has received 185 reports of ice level detectors breaking, including one that resulted in cuts to a person’s gums.

The recall affects about 367,500 refrigerators. In addition, 7,180 were sold in Canada. They were sound at Lowe’s, Home Depot, and appliance stores nationwide and online at Frigidaire.com from April 2020 through March 2022 for between $1,200 and $4,300.

The recalled refrigerators all feature an ice maker and come in stainless steel, white and black. The refrigerators range from 23 to 36 inches wide.

A list of the model and serial numbers included in the recall can be found on the CPSC’s website. The recalled refrigerators all feature an ice maker and come in stainless steel, white and black. The brand name, model, and serial number for each unit are printed on a label located on the right panel in the interior of the refrigerator compartment. The refrigerators range from 23 to 36 inches wide.

Community

According to CPSC, customers could contact the company for a free replacement of the ice maker.

Customers can contact Electrolux toll-free at 833-840-5926 from 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, by email at IceMakerRecall@electrolux.com .

More information can also be found online at www.icemakerrecall.com or at www.electrolux.com or at www.frigidaire.com under “Recalls” at the bottom of the page.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Choking#Refrigerators#Cpsc#Wkbn#Electrolux#Home Depot#Frigidaire Com
NEWS10 ABC

What will some of New York’s new gun laws do?

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Monday, New York Governor Kathy Hochul signed 10 new gun related bills into law. One of the new pieces of legislation expands on the Extreme Risk Protection Order (ERPO), also known as the “Red Flag” law, which has been in place since 2019. Another new piece of legislation, which has […]
ALBANY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NEWS10 ABC

Rainbow sprinkles recalled nationwide

NAPERVILLE, Illinois (WKBN) — Wilton Industries Inc. announced it has issued a voluntary recall for some of its rainbow sprinkles. According to a press release, select lots of Rainbow Chip Crunch Sprinkles And Rainbow Sprinkles Mix are being voluntarily recalled. “Although the product label does indicate that it may...
ECONOMY
NEWS10 ABC

Americade roars back to Lake George this week

What's that sound, roaring through the mountains along the edge of Lake George? The bikers are descending upon the village in droves once again. This week is Americade season - returning to its usual spot on the calendar for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic.
LAKE GEORGE, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Biden evacuated after plane entered airspace near beach home

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. (AP) — A small private airplane mistakenly entered restricted airspace near President Joe Biden’s Delaware vacation home Saturday, prompting the brief evacuation of the president and first lady, the White House and the Secret Service said. The White House said there was no threat to...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

27K+
Followers
14K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy