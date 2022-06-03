ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheeses sold in several states recalled

By Sara Maloney, Nexstar Media Wire
WSPA 7News
KANSAS ( KSNT ) – Many cheese products are being recalled due to the potential of Listeria contamination on Thursday, according to the FDA.

Paris Brothers Inc. in Kansas City, Missouri has issued a voluntary limited recall of the following items:

  • Cottonwood River Cheddar
  • D’amir Brie Double Crème French Brie
  • Milton Prairie Breeze White Cheddar Style
  • Milton Tomato Garlic Cheddar
  • Paris Brothers Mild Cheddar
  • Paris Brothers Colby Jack
  • Paris Brothers Pepper Jack
  • Cervasi Pecorino Romano

Listeria can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in those who are young, frail, elderly or have weakened immune systems. Symptoms in healthy individuals can include short-term issues like high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea. It can also cause miscarriages and stillbirths for those who are pregnant.

These products have been sold to wholesalers for distributions in KS, MO, AR, IA, OK, NE, SD, one store in MS and one store in FL. The recalled cheeses were produced between May 4-6. Shipping cartons of the affected products will have lot codes of 05042022, 05052022 or 05062022.

The Listeria monocytogenes were found due to a routine sampling by the FDA. No illness has been reported yet. The Checkers in Lawrence sold the recalled cheese, as well as many other stores in Kansas. The list of grocery stores that sold the impacted products can be viewed by clicking here.

Consumers who have purchased the impacted cheese are encouraged to return it for a full refund. Questions can be directed to the company and ask for the FDA contact, Doug Schell, at 816-455-4188 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

