Both Phil Mickelson and Rickie Fowler have decided to commit their futures to the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Invitational Series, the Golf Channel have reported. According to the golf reporter Rich Lerner, both Lefty and Fowler will "imminently" be heading to the LIV Golf Invitational Series which is due to kick off this Thursday at Centurion Club in St Albans.

GOLF ・ 22 HOURS AGO