Mental Health

Peloton instructor Kendall Toole opens up about mental health

Mental Health
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKendall Toole, a popular Peloton instructor, sits down the...

www.today.com

TODAY.com

The top mistakes we make when taking care of our mouth

It’s a morning routine familiar for many of us: Get that mouth clean immediately after breakfast by using a harsh toothpaste applied by an abrasive toothbrush, followed by a rinse with a mouthwash so strong it makes you wince. Dr. Kami Hoss winces, too, when he hears patients describe...
SAN DIEGO, CA
TODAY.com

Family sues Meta, blames Instagram for daughter’s eating disorder and self-harm

A preteen girl’s “addictive” use of Instagram resulted in an eating disorder, self-harm and thoughts of suicide over several years, according to a lawsuit against the platform’s parent company, Meta. The lawsuit, which was filed in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California late...
LAW
TODAY.com

Al Roker has lost more weight over the past few months with 2 simple strategies

Al Roker is living proof that a low-carb diet and a regular walking routine can have a dramatic effect on hitting long-term health goals. The TODAY weatherman shared on Monday that he has lost "about 45 pounds" in the last "several months" by eating fewer carbohydrates and sticking to his daily walks. Al, 67, has been a major advocate of TODAY's 30-day walking plan, launched June 1.
WEIGHT LOSS

