From FOX 9: “Prices at the pump in Minnesota saw the largest hike in nearly a decade this week as gas prices continue to push above record highs. The average gas price increased 35 cents since week-to-week, one of the highest increases in the country. The average cost for regular gas in Minnesota is now $4.58 per gallon. Compared to just a month ago, that is a 66-cent increase. The last time Minnesota saw a single-week increase greater than 35 cents was in May of 2013 when prices jumped an average of 44 cents in a week. May 2013 was the last time Minnesota saw gas prices above $4.22.”

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO