A new super PAC seeks to push the Democratic Party farther to the left on certain issues, such as climate change and affordable housing. Cory Lum/Civil Beat/2021. He probably didn’t realize it at the time, but U.S. Rep. Ed Case, a long time Blue Dog Democrat, helped spark a progressive movement in his home state of Hawaii that now wants to throw serious money behind the type of candidates that seek to unseat him.

HAWAII STATE ・ 15 HOURS AGO