People gather at a rally supporting the Fairness Act (Photo via Gov. Tom Wolf's office/City & State Pa.). That’s not to say such protections don’t exist in certain parts of the state. Municipalities ranging from Philadelphia to Pittsburgh, Abington to Allentown, and Erie to Easton have all implemented their own local policies that protect LGBTQ Pennsylvanians from facing discrimination when it comes to housing, employment and other public accommodations.

HARRISBURG, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO