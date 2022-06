Click here to read the full article. Jay-Z may have once been a brash upstart without much regard for his contemporaries, however, over the years, he’s evolved into an elder statesman and tastemaker. In his latest effort to shine a light on his predecessors in the rap game, Hov recently shared his latest playlist, which the rapper personally curated for TIDAL in celebration of Memorial Day. New Hov playlist! https://t.co/r416bQnHD0 #TIDAL ? pic.twitter.com/H4L4pNvaWFMore from VIBE.comCedric The Entertainer Reveals Story Behind "Threats" Skit On Jay-Z's 'The Black Album'Doja Cat Responds To Critics Labeling Her A Popstar, Says Next Album Will Be Mostly...

CELEBRITIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO