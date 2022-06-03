ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Drake Casually Knocks Back Tequila Shot With Fans In Detroit

Cover picture for the articleDetroit, MI – Drake is a man of the people. A couple of fans caught up with the 6 God when he was out and about at a bar in Detroit recently and they all took a shot together. The two girls spotted Drake in what appeared to...

