For the second time in 28 days, firefighters and rescue crews recovered a drowning victim at Lake Waccamaw Saturday. Shane Donovan Hunt, 33, went over the side of his family’s boat to retrieve a float carrying his nine-year-old son, according to State Parks spokesperson Katie Hall. Hunt never resurfaced. The boy was not injured. The incident was called in around 4:25 p.m. The family had launched from the Bella Coola boat landing and was some distance offshore when the tube carrying the boy came loose.

LAKE WACCAMAW, NC ・ 19 HOURS AGO