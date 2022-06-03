Marshall Emberton II Review

Printers are a must-have, yet shopping for them is difficult. The overwhelming amount of options usually means that you end up choosing one at random. What's even more challenging is that printer prices change almost daily. Here at CNET, we've found that the best way to shop for a printer is to choose one or two models that would work for you, keep an eye on them for deals and discounts, and then act fast when you find the right price. We've created this list of the best printer options to help you do just that.

