Marshall Emberton II Review

Enjoy comfort while listening to music with the Cleer Audio ARC wireless earbuds. Sporting a flexible hinge design, they won’t fall out of your ears during vigorous exercise. Plus, they don’t cover the ear canal to channel audio directly into your ears. As a result, you can enjoy your audio while maintaining spatial awareness for improved safety while running near traffic. Moreover, these wireless earbuds feature a 7-hour battery life and include convenient touch controls. This means you can adjust volume, skip tracks and play, pause, and ends calls while on the move. Furthermore, the Cleer Audio ARC delivers high-quality audio fueled by the 16.2-mm neodymium drivers that emit sound toward your ears. Finally, they’re available in 2 neutral colors: Light Gray and Midnight Blue.
