After a prolific career in broadcasting and voice-over work, Bernie Wagenblast uses the skills he learned at Seton Hall to give back to WSOU and his hometown parish. You might not recognize his name, but there is a very good chance you have heard Bernie Wagenblast’s voice. Maybe it was when his “chipper, crisp, slightly plummy tenor” — as the New York Times once described it — was broadcasting traffic reports for years on New York radio stations like WABC and WINS. Or perhaps it was the last time you traveled — Wagenblast’s dulcet tones can currently be heard on the recorded announcements for the New York City Subway, AirTrain Newark, and PATCO Speedline.

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO