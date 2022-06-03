NU Notes: Huskers Set for Summer Baseball

Hastings resident Georgia May (Wilkinson) Bishel, 103, of Hastings, Nebraska, passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones on June 4, 2022. Services will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, June 8, at Grace United Methodist Church in Hastings with Rev. Dr. Lee R.Wigert officiating. Burial will be at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings. Visitation will be 9- 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 7 at the funeral home and one hour before the service at the church with the family present. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Czech Language Foundation and the Georgia Bishel Child Literacy Fund. The service will be live-streamed on Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home’s website. To view the service go to Georgia’s obituary and click the play button shown towards the bottom of the page. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.

HASTINGS, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO