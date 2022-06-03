ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

NU Notes: Huskers Set for Summer Baseball

By NU Athletic Communications
News Channel Nebraska
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith summer collegiate baseball leagues underway, Nebraska baseball has several players competing in various leagues around the country. Here is a list of current Nebraska players playing summer baseball:. Note: Additional...

southeast.newschannelnebraska.com

Comments / 0

Related
saturdaytradition.com

Nebraska lands commitment from key in-state OT for class of 2023

Nebraska is putting in the work on the in-state recruiting trial, and Scott Frost and the Huskers landed another key commitment on Monday. This time, the commitment comes from offensive tackle Brock Knutson out of Scottsbluff, Nebraska. Listed at 6-foot-7 and 270 lbs., Knutson committed to the Huskers over offers from Kansas State, Iowa State, Colorado State and Kansas, among others.
SCOTTSBLUFF, NE
News Channel Nebraska

HIGHLIGHTS: Southeast Nebraska All-Star Basketball Games

BEATRICE, NE — Some of the region's best high school basketball players had the chance to showcase their skills this weekend during the annual Southeast Nebraska All-Star Basketball Games. Check out the highlights of the boys and girls basketball games in the video above. FINAL SCORES:. Girls Basketball. Blue...
BEATRICE, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Keller Joins Huskers as Assistant

Lincoln - The Nebraska women's basketball program has added a talented and experienced assistant coach with the hiring of Jessica Keller, Husker Head Coach Amy Williams announced on Monday, June 6. Keller comes to Nebraska after spending five seasons as an assistant at Illinois State, including two seasons as the...
LINCOLN, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Sports
Lincoln, NE
Sports
City
Elkhorn, NE
City
Wahoo, NE
Columbus, NE
Sports
City
Columbus, NE
City
Beatrice, NE
City
Lincoln, NE
State
Nebraska State
News Channel Nebraska

Arlington native, Doane alum makes professional baseball debut

Andy Theiler (SR/Arlington, Neb.) completed his collegiate baseball career two weeks ago for Doane University and on Friday he began a new chapter as he signed his first professional contract, joining the Lincoln Saltdogs of the American Association of Professional Baseball. Theiler was added to the Saltdogs' roster as they made a trip to Canada to take on Winnipeg and he started in center field.
ARLINGTON, NE
The Connection

'I'm almost at a loss for words': FNL outings lead to Husker offers for Thompson, Johnson

The first 40-yard dash of Anterio Thompson's life may be the only one he needs to play major college football. The Iowa Western defensive lineman — who will play the 2022 season for the Reivers — said he ran a 4.61-second 40, at Nebraska's Friday Night Lights camp. By Saturday, the 6-foot-2, 295-pounder had a scholarship offer from the Huskers. Defensive coordinator Erik Chinander delivered the news, Thompson said, but...
AMES, IA
1011now.com

Theiler makes professional baseball debut

LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - Andy Theiler (SR/Arlington, Neb.) completed his collegiate baseball career two weeks ago for Doane University and on Friday he began a new chapter as he signed his first professional contract, joining the Lincoln Saltdogs of the American Association of Professional Baseball. Theiler was added to the Saltdogs’ roster as they made a trip to Canada to take on Winnipeg and he started in center field.
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Former WSC coach, UNO national champion named Creighton softball coach

OMAHA, Neb. – A former Wayne State softball coach, and three-time Summit League Coach of the Year, is taking over as the head coach of Creighton University softball. Creighton Athletic Director Marcus Blossom announced Monday that Krista Wood, who most recently coached at South Dakota State, would be taking the helm of the Bluejays' program, becoming just the third coach in program history. She replaces Brent Vigness, who was at the head of the program for 30 years.
CREIGHTON, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Huskers#Match Play#Collegiate Baseball#Elks Country Club#Nebraska Women
1011now.com

North team wins the 2022 Nebraska Shrine Bowl

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The 2022 Nebraska Shrine Bowl ended on Saturday with the North team winning 17-15 at UNK’s Cope Stadium. The North team struck first scoring on a 47-yard touchdown from Grand Island’s Kytan Fyfe to Fremont’s Drew Sellon to take an 8-0 lead. Lincoln...
LINCOLN, NE
KSNB Local4

Huskers add Koltakov as Assistant Coach

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska women’s gymnastics Head Coach Heather Brink announced the hiring of Oleksii Koltakov on Saturday as the newest member of the Nebraska coaching staff. “We are excited to welcome our new assistant coach Oleksii to Lincoln and Husker Nation,” Brink said. “He is passionate about...
LINCOLN, NE
Grand Island Independent

North paves way for 17-15 win in Shrine Bowl

KEARNEY — It came down to defense, like it often does in the Nebraska Shrine Bowl football game. The North’s Will Hubert of Papillion-La Vista sacked South quarterback JaReese Lott-Buzby in the end zone for a safety with 4:44 remaining in the game to give the North a 17-15 victory Saturday night at UNK’s Ron and Carol Cope Stadium at Foster Field.
KEARNEY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Jack Payne, voice of College World Series, dies

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha lost a beloved member of its sports community this week: Broadcasting pioneer Jack Payne, 99, died Thursday. For 37 years, he was the voice of the College World Series, announcing games at Rosenblatt Stadium. In the span of his 47-year career in broadcasting, he served...
OMAHA, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Sydney
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
News Channel Nebraska

Georgia May (Wilkinson) Bishel

Hastings resident Georgia May (Wilkinson) Bishel, 103, of Hastings, Nebraska, passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones on June 4, 2022. Services will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, June 8, at Grace United Methodist Church in Hastings with Rev. Dr. Lee R.Wigert officiating. Burial will be at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings. Visitation will be 9- 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 7 at the funeral home and one hour before the service at the church with the family present. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Czech Language Foundation and the Georgia Bishel Child Literacy Fund. The service will be live-streamed on Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home’s website. To view the service go to Georgia’s obituary and click the play button shown towards the bottom of the page. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
HASTINGS, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Opinion: Nebraska City needs Mayhew Cabin

The purging of the U.S. Capital of the Julius Sterling Morton statue and ensuing struggle to find a new home for the 5,500-pound effigy is evidence of something I never expected when I began working as a journalist here in 1988. Like my assumption that the Nebraska City News-Press would...
NEBRASKA CITY, NE
Grand Island Independent

Grand Island triplets earn degrees from Nebraska Wesleyan

A trio of hard-working Grand Island Central Catholic graduates earned their degrees May 7 from Nebraska Wesleyan University in Lincoln. It was a big day for triplets Alex, Alberto and Jacqui Ortega. Their parents, Maria and Alberto, wanted their kids to get far more education than they did growing up...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KETV.com

Gamers flock to Omaha for popular arcade game

Gamers from around the country traveled to Omaha on Sunday to compete in a tournament at Beercade 2 for the popular game Killer Queen. The team-based strategy game has three ways to win: get all the berries, kill the queen bee three times or... "The ha ha way to win,...
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Kansas accident injures motorcyclists

BEATRICE – The collision of two motorcycles in northeast Kansas injured riders from Nebraska and Iowa, Friday. The Kansas Highway Patrol reports the accident between two bikes happened on U.S. Highway 24 in Riley County. The KHP says a 2016 Harley Davidson 999 Ultra being operated by 66-year-old Peter...
KANSAS STATE
WOWT

Warm this afternoon, storm chances this evening

Scattered thunderstorms are likely this evening northwest of Omaha. Storm chances will continue on Sunday. A local military veteran who served in World War II turns 100 years old. Two ISU students identified as victims in Iowa shooting. Updated: 20 hours ago. Students are identified as victims in a shooting...
OMAHA, NE
The Nebraska City News Press

Three areas under consideration for recreational upgrades

Three areas in Nebraska are currently under consideration for recreational upgrades that may help keep the best and brightest young people in Nebraska and may also provide economic development for Keith, Knox, and Sarpy counties. John Engel and Jen Cross of HDR Inc., an Omaha design firm that has created...
NEBRASKA CITY, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy