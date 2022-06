ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Purity Ice Cream will open today, despite a crash into the building Sunday morning. Ithaca Police say a driver crashed their car into the northern side of the building, sustaining some minor injuries. The building was significantly damaged, but Purity owners say the building is temporarily repaired and opened as usual yesterday.

ITHACA, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO