Twin Cities Nurses Picket, Demand Hospitals put Patients over Profits

By Michael Moore
Workday Minnesota
 3 days ago
Registered nurses picketed outside 11 Twin Cities hospitals Wednesday, calling on health care executives to put patients over profits in contract negotiations with their union, the Minnesota Nurses Association (MNA). Talks covering 15,000 nurses in the metro and Duluth began in March. Twin Cities nurses, who work at Allina...

AM 1390 KRFO

Date Set for MN Frontline Workers to Apply for COVID Bonuses

ST. PAUL -- It's under one week to the opening date for Minnesota's front-line workers to apply for COVID bonuses approved by the legislature after nearly a year of political wrangling. State Employment and Economic Development Commissioner Steve Grove advises, visiting frontlinepay.mn.gov ahead of time to get questions answered, and...
Axios Twin Cities

Minnesota public school enrollment declines

Data: American Enterprise Institute; Chart: Erin Davis/Axios Visuals In the two years since the pandemic hit, Minnesota's public schools have lost 2.55% of their students. Minnesota's enrollment decline ranked as the 26th steepest out of 46 states that had data available, according to a national survey by the American Enterprise Institute and the College Crisis Initiative at Davidson College.Why it matters: School funding is tied directly to enrollment and continued loss could have long-term consequences, such as potentially forcing some schools to close permanently, Axios' Erin Doherty reports.Zoom in: Enrollment changes varied depending on the district. Minneapolis Public Schools...
MINNESOTA STATE
Southern Minnesota News

Garbage company suspends yard pickups in 7 Minnesota cities

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A garbage company has stopped picking up yard waste in at least seven metropolitan cities due a lack of drivers. The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports that Waste Management confirmed Thursday that it had suspended yard waste service in Robbinsdale, Stillwater, Columbia Heights, Little Canada, St. Anthony, St. Paul, and Vadnais Heights due to a staffing shortage.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
redlakenationnews.com

Minnesota billionaire's family splits apart as they sell off drug company that made them rich

The acrimony grew in billionaire Ken Evenstad's family slowly, then ripped the family apart in the last years of his life. Evenstad, who died in late 2020, made a fortune by driving a small Minneapolis drug company in the 1970s into the then-nascent market for generic drugs. The firm - Upsher-Smith Laboratories, now in Maple Grove - became a significant player in generics and developed dozens of its own drugs.
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Resident-care issues scuttle sale of Iowa nursing homes to East Coast developer

The planned sale of a troubled Iowa nursing home chain to an East Coast developer has been scuttled partly due to quality-of-care issues. QHC Facilities, which owns eight skilled-nursing facilities and two assisted-living centers in Iowa, filed for bankruptcy in late December. The previous owner of the company, Jerry Voyna, died last year. His wife, Nancy, took […] The post Resident-care issues scuttle sale of Iowa nursing homes to East Coast developer appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
