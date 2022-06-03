Twin Cities Nurses Picket, Demand Hospitals put Patients over Profits

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Health officials in Minnesota have reported 2,155 new cases of COVID-19, along with 10 more deaths. The latest update from the Minnesota Department of Health brings the state’s total case count to 1,517,876, including roughly 74,000 reinfections. The virus has killed 12,674 Minnesotans. The state’s case growth rate stands at 30.4 daily new cases per 100,000 residents. That’s significantly above the high risk threshold (drawn at 10), though it’s trending downward. The hospitalization rate is above the line for high risk, but trending down and very nearly back below that line. It stands at 8.3 new hospital admissions per 100,000 residents. The threshold for high risk for that metric is 8 cases per 100,000 residents. There have now been 64,811 hospitalizations for COVID-19, according to the latest figures, 11,746 of which were ICU hospitalizations. As of Tuesday, there were 46 Minnesota patients receiving care for COVID in ICU beds, and another 381 in non-ICU. Seventy-five percent of the eligible population has received at least one vaccine dose, and 47% are up-to-date with their doses, including boosters. In all, more than 10 million vaccine shots have been delivered, with 2.27 million of those being boosters.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 22 HOURS AGO